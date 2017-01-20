Nets Cruise Past Pelicans Thanks to Reserves, Snap 11-Game Skid

Brooklyn Nets 143 New Orleans Pelicans 114

The Brooklyn Nets played their first game of the season where they dominated all four quarters on both sides of the ball, and they didn’t even need Jeremy Lin, Trevor Booker, or Sean Kilpatrick to do it.

It has finally happened! The Brooklyn Nets have finally played their first full game of good basketball. Despite giving up over 110 points, it was still an impressive game by their defense that has failed to step up all season.

It isn’t anything to take too seriously since the New Orleans Pelicans have struggled all season winning games, now 17-27 on the season and sitting on the bottom half of a tough Western Conference. Aside from that, the Nets played great basketball, winning by a 29-point margin on the road, which is a big plus.

The Nets didn’t dominate the first quarter, being outscored 32-29, but after that, it was all smooth sailing. Brooklyn found a 66-54 lead by halftime and kept the momentum going into the second half, posting another 77 points to finish off New Orleans. Their 143 points were the most that the Nets have scored in a single game this entire season.

Anthony Davis was the most difficult player for the Nets to handle all night, but that was expected from an All-Star. He put up 22 points, but just barely missed a double-double with nine rebounds, adding four assists on top of that.

The Nets came out swinging in this game. They found help from all different angles. If one player slowed down, then someone else picked up the slack and made the Pelicans pay. Bojan Bogdanovic and Brook Lopez led the way with 23 points each. They both shot 100 percent from the free-throw line, shooting 15-of-15 collectively. Including them, eight different players put up double-digit points, which is beyond impressive.

It’s taken all season, but the Nets finally have a glimmer of hope in what has been a disappointing season.

