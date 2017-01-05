Nets Continue Road Woes in Indiana, Get Destroyed By Pacers

Brooklyn Nets 109 Indiana Pacers 121

The Brooklyn Nets fall to 8-26 on the season, losing in Indiana to the Pacers, 121-109. The Pacers now hold a 2-1 lead in the season series against the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets fell into a 13-point hole in the first quarter, but cut the Pacers’ lead to seven by the end of the first, trailing Indiana 34-27. After a slow first quarter, Brooklyn improved defensively in the second, resulting in four lead changes. The Nets’ best stretch of the first half was an eight-point run in the second. Brooklyn out-rebounded the Pacers 25-to-17 in the first half.

Paul George scored a game-high 26 points, and Jeff Teague flirted with a triple-double: scoring 25 points, dishing out 15 assists, and grabbing seven rebounds. Myles Turner also had a double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Trevor Booker and Justin Hamilton tied with 16 points to lead the Nets in scoring. Booker grabbed six rebounds in 19 minutes, and Hamilton grabbed eight boards in 22 minutes. Joe Harris got his second start of the season, regulating Sean Kilpatrick back to the sixth man position. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was out due to tendinitis in his hip.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Justin Hamilton had some very valuable minutes in the second quarter, both having a positive point differential to show for their significant playing time. Dinwiddie played 15 minutes in the first half, scoring six points, and Hamilton scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting in eight minutes to contribute off the bench. At halftime, Brooklyn trailed Indiana 59-52.

The third quarter woes continued for Brooklyn. The Pacers extended their lead to 22 after going on a 12-0 run. However, the Nets persisted and cut the lead to 13 before the end of the quarter. Unlike many other ugly third quarters, the Nets were only outscored 38-32 despite their largest deficit being 22 points.

The Nets actually outscored the Pacers in the fourth quarter, 25-24, but it was too little too late.

Tomorrow night, it doesn’t get any easier as the Nets return home to Brooklyn to face the King LeBron James and the defending champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

