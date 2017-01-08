Nets Can’t Overcome Third Quarter Collapse Against 76ers

Philadelphia Sixers 105 Brooklyn Nets 95

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 105-95 in an early matinee Sunday game on a cold snowy day in Brooklyn. The Nets led the entire first half before losing their sixth consecutive game.

Brook Lopez scored a game-high 26 points (50 percent shooting). Sean Kilpatrick struggled to score, scoring 10 points, all in the second half on less than 45 percent shooting. Rookie Caris LeVert had another good showing, scoring six points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing two assists to accumulate a 10-plus +/- differential, the best for any Net in this contest.

The Nets led Philadelphia early in the first before the Sixers cut the lead to one. The Nets led the Sixers 27-24 at the end of the first. Brooklyn would lead for the entire first half.

Lopez had 18 points, going 6-for-9 from the field at the half. Isaiah Whitehead was all over the court making his presence felt, only scoring five points but also grabbing two rebounds, dishing two assists and two blocks.

Justin Hamilton had been dealing with migraines due to a problem with his contacts, he fixed his prescription this week and it showed on the court. Hamilton went 4-for-4 in the first scoring 12 points. As a team the Nets shot 55 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. Despite having more turnovers than the Sixers, Brooklyn out-rebounded and had more assists than Philadelphia.

The Nets led 57-46 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Nets couldn’t buy a basket as the Sixers went a 13-0 run to start the third and get their first lead of the game. As Ryan Ruocco emphatically stated during the broadcast, the Sixers had a 20 point turnaround in nine minutes. With three minutes left in the third, Philadelphia led Brooklyn 74-65.

Third quarter woes are a definite theme of the 2016-2017 season for Brooklyn, the Sixers outscored the Nets 32-16 for the quarter, resulting in a 78-73 Sixers lead going into the fourth. Trevor Booker was ruled out with a left hip contusion but would return later in the game.

Excellent defense led the to the Nets tying the game up at 82 with 8:44 left with a nice, aggressive drive to the basket from LeVert. Halfway through the final quarter the Nets already had five team fouls. Foul trouble and terrible shot selection allowed the Sixers to take control of the game.

The Nets fall to 20 games under .500 with an 8-28 record. Brooklyn hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

