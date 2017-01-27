Nets at Cavaliers live stream: How to watch online

The Cleveland Cavaliers (30-14) will host the Brooklyn Nets (9-36) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are 10 NBA games in the schedule for Friday, Jan. 27. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Brooklyn Nets (9-36) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-14). Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The YES Network will carry the game in the Tri-State Area. FOX Sports Ohio will carry the game in the Greater Cleveland area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Brooklyn enters play at 9-36 on the year and in 15th place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets trail the Toronto Raptors (28-18) by 18.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Brooklyn has lost three games in a row, has gone 1-9 in their last 10 and are 2-19 away from the Barclays Center this season.

Cleveland enters play at 30-14 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers lead the Indiana Pacers (23-22) by 7.5 games in the Central Division standings. Cleveland has lost three games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10 and is 19-5 at Quicken Loans Arena this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Quicken Loans Arena

TV Info: YES, FSOH

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Cavaliers will be laying a massive 15 points at home to the visiting Nets. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland -2,400 and Brooklyn +1,150. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 226 points.

This is the perfect game for the Cavaliers to get back on track. Brooklyn is the worst team in basketball and the reeling Cavaliers are getting them at home on Friday night. Yes, it is a 15-point spread they are laying, but a convincing win over the Nets should be exactly what Cleveland needs.

