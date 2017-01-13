Nets (8-30) at Raptors (25-13): Preview

The Raptors have faced some powerful opponents recently, but not tonight. The Nets are at the Air Canada Centre, and should be cannon fodder for a Toronto team feeling good after roaring back against Boston.

I predicted the Brooklyn Nets would be the NBA’s worst team in my pre-season forecast, and spent probably the least amount of time on their prospects. I have an unofficial list of what I call “marker players”, meaning people whose presence on an NBA roster indicates that team’s severe weakness. Brooklyn has more markers than anyone else. Luis Scola will be 37 soon. Randy Foye has 10 years in the league, and the Nets are his seventh team. Jeremy Lin is on his sixth team in as many years. He’s hurt anyway, so the Raptors will have to contend with point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who’s yet to be mistaken for Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn’s future couldn’t be bleaker, according to RealGM, and I concur. At least Philadelphia 76ers fans know their team is building with youth. Having donated their upcoming first-round picks to Boston, the Nets have no assets. They can’t even tank.

The Nets are the only NBA team which has not yet reached double figures in wins. Unsurprisingly, their minus_9 in point differential is the league’s worst.

Their top player, and their only starter who could start elsewhere, is giant center Brook Lopez. He’s got all the skills: the ability to make shots out to and beyond the 3-point arc, a force on the boards, shot-blocking and -changing; he’s even a decent passer.

After him – D-Leaguers and guys on their way out. Ironically, Nets’ GM Sean Marks is on no one’s list of executives in job jeopardy, despite the probability of his team ending up with the NBA’s worst record. None of the mess is his fault; he’s probably got 3 years before any positive results will be expected.

3 keys to Raptors victory

Don’t get complacent. The Nets are garnering grudging admiration around the league for at least playing hard all the time. Their rookie coach, Kenny Atkinson, clearly has his players’ respect. Many of these guys are veterans who’ve hung onto NBA jobs through hustle, rather than skill. They won’t lie down. Get in the paint. The Raptors have the capability of putting the Nets in the penalty early. Force Lopez to foul, then go at the others, like Joe Harris or Trevor Booker, neither of whom can stay in front of DeMar DeRozan. If on every trip down the floor the Raptors either make a bucket or get to the line, this game could be over early. Keep Bojan Bogdanovic at bay. The beefy Croatian forward is capable of heating up from outside. Ignore everyone else if necessary, just don’t give this guy any room.

Conclusion & Final Score

I’d like to see DeMar and Kyle Lowry doing their best cheerleading in Q4. Dwane Casey should be able to empty his bench against a bad team on the second night of a back to back.

The Nets managed to lose to the Anthony Davis-less Pelicans, which is their ninth straight defeat. They have one road victory to their credit.

Raptors 111 – Nets 88

