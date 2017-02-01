NBN Roundtable: Trade Deadline Edition

With the NBA trade deadline approaching this month, the NBN team discusses trade-related topics centered around the Brooklyn Nets.

Should the Nets Trade Book Lopez? Why or Why Not?

Sandy Mui: Brook Lopez has been the face of the Nets franchise since the end of the Jason Kidd-Vince Carter-Richard Jefferson era, but unfortunately, it’s time for the Nets to part ways with him. I say this with a considerable amount of regret because Lopez has given the Nets so much for eight-and-a-half seasons. However, this could be an even greater reason for him to be traded. Lopez is a talented player, but the Nets have not gotten far with him, and he’s done enough for the Nets to deserve a chance on a legitimate playoff contender.

Plus, as countless media outlets have already pointed out, he doesn’t fit in the direction of the Nets’ rebuild, though he has been adjusting well to Kenny Atkinson‘s uptempo, three-point shooting offense. As for when and where Lopez will be traded, it gets more complicated. Few teams are in need of an offensive-minded center who struggles in rebounding, or even a center at all.

Additionally, the Nets are asking for two first-round draft picks for the big man, and it’s unlikely teams will offer that amount — the likelier option is one player and one first-round draft pick. One team I wouldn’t mind seeing Lopez on is the Blazers (my guilty pleasure team). Portland is a playoff contender but has been struggling lately, so they may be looking to make changes. And they’re a playoff team, so sending Lopez there wouldn’t hurt my integrity as a Nets fan.

TJ Porreca: Brook Lopez has been with the Nets since the then-New Jersey franchise selected him in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft. In the time since, Lopez has been with the franchise through a move to Brooklyn, an era of high expectations, and now a rebuild. The Nets have always had an asset in Lopez. His name appearing in or centered around trade rumors is nothing new.

To some, its felt like only a matter of time until the Nets ultimately trade their best player. The time is now. Yes, the Nets would lose the face of their franchise. But the Nets, even with Lopez, are not in a position to contend. And with that in mind, Brooklyn could accelerate its rebuild by dealing Lopez for a first round pick, or ideally two first round picks.

Matt Pisani: There is no way the Nets should trade Brook Lopez. The only way you can trade Lopez is if Brooklyn has another big man/scorer and the Nets get draft picks in the deal. I’m not talking about late second round picks. Lottery picks. Yes, we know Brook is a subpar rebounder and a mediocre defender, but he has been an integral part of the Nets since he got here.

Trading Lopez, who is not that old, for one draft pick is useless because Brooklyn still will not get a big man. Maybe they draft one, but who knows how effective they will be in the NBA. Keep your assets and build around them. Sean Marks added Jeremy Lin, Isaiah Whitehead, and Caris LeVert so far in addition to Lopez, so let him continue to build around him. Let him be the leader and figure that he is for the franchise. The Nets still need pieces, but a scoring big man is not one of them.

Charles Daye: Yes, it’s time. Brook Lopez has shown nothing but loyalty, he has been nothing but a good teammate and by all indications, a positive force in the locker room. However, if he is your best offensive player, chances are you are not a winning team. Billy King left the Nets devoid of draft picks, if the Nets can get two first round picks for him, do it. It does not matter if they are the 30th pick in the draft, two first round draft picks will help this team moving forward more than Lopez can. At the time of this writing, the Nets still only have 9 wins. Keeping Lopez for the sake of keeping him makes no sense. Build for tomorrow and embrace the future.

Christian Milcos: Even with the amount of goodwill that Brook Lopez has built up with the Nets community over the years, if the right offer comes along, Sean Marks must pull the trigger. It has already been reported that the asking price for the big man is two first round picks. While it appears that no team has made such an offer yet, there are several GM’s who may become desperate as the trade deadline nears to add one more piece to vault their team into contention.

A bidding war for Lopez in mid-February would be an ideal situation for the Nets. However, Brooklyn’s front office must be wary of the protections placed on these picks, if they are eventually offered. A pick that is top 20, or even lottery protected brings up some interesting concerns about the chances of finding a player as dominant as Lopez at that position. Of course, there is always the probability of finding a Jimmy Butler or Giannis Antetokounmpo level steal at post-lottery positioning in the draft. However, the Nets would certainly be taking a risk by trading their biggest asset for picks that would convey outside of the lottery.

Tyler Dencker: The question of the century it seems for the Nets. As the years go by, we continue to ask this same question – and Lopez’s trade value decreases as the Nets lose more and more games. With that being said, it would be foolish not to explore all possible options for a Lopez trade. The Nets are obviously a team preparing for the future, so keeping Lopez doesn’t really help them. So if the price is right, the Nets should absolutely trade Lopez.

Max Prinz: I’m leaning towards no. I know the more, Hinkie-esque, Process-driven line of thinking says to trade him now for best return available, but I simply don’t think that will be worth it to the Nets at this point. Sean Marks‘ reported asking price of two first round picks might seem high, but Lopez is a damn talented player and Timofey Mozgov fetched a pair of first round picks not that long ago.

Trading Lopez for anything less than the assurance of a lottery pick in this supposedly loaded draft class feels like a bad return. There is a glut of talented big men around the league and, under the new CBA and cap situation, it doesn’t seem likely that any team will give up a lottery pick. In that case, I think Lopez provides significantly more value to the Nets than a late first round pick would. Lopez is the Brooklyn’s only consistent source of production and the Nets do not have any incentive to tank since they do not control their draft pick.

Alex Cuesta: Brook Lopez seems to have been on the trading block throughout his whole career. This time around it seems more likely to happen than ever. The question is: Would the Nets would be better off with or without him? I’ve been a big Lopez fan, but I would like to see him finally get the chance to compete for a championship. He has been a good soldier and great player for the Nets during the most trying times and the least they could do would be to find a good team to deal him to. The ideal situation would be if they could get a pick and/or a young player that has potential. He deserves a championship and I don’t see the Nets being able to give it to him anytime soon.

Would it be a Mistake to Trade Rondae Hollis-Jefferson?

Sandy Mui: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has become a fan favorite on the Nets — he’s fun, certainly the Nets’ funniest player, and is always seen with a grin on his face, even with the Nets’ poor record. He’s also only in his second year with Brooklyn after playing just 29 games in his rookie campaign due to a right ankle injury. So the fact of the matter is: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is still young, and he still has potential to grow. He hasn’t shown that he’s a completely incompetent player the Nets can’t develop, so there’s still a high chance that he’ll be part of the Nets’ future success, if they elect not to trade him.

I’m not surprised that he’s on the so-called “trade block” (the Nets have only been reportedly listening to offers for him) — everyone should be on the trade block if the team only has nine wins, but unless the deal is so eye-popping that Nets management can’t pass it up, then they should not trade RHJ. He’s one of the few players on the Nets who’s been fairly consistent on defense, which the team as a whole has lacked.

TJ Porreca: The Nets have struggled defensively this season, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is one of Brooklyn’s best defenders. Hollis-Jefferson is just 22 years-old, and while his offensive skill set has not yet caught up to that of his defensive ability, it’s too early to write Hollis-Jefferson off.

However, with that said, the Nets should listen to any and all offers for Hollis-Jefferson, and other players for that matter. The Nets are in a rebuild. The only thing more difficult than trying to rebuild a franchise is the task of having to do so without draft picks. If the Nets could get a first round pick in exchange for Hollis-Jefferson, they should strongly consider it. If the Nets don’t receive an offer to their liking, Hollis-Jefferson can stick in Brooklyn as a potential piece for the future.

Matt Pisani: Trading RHJ would be a huge mistake. He has had his issues offensively, especially in the restricted area this season but he has improved. Actually, since the rumors started, RHJ has been a beast. He has been driving to the hoop and finishing. He is grabbing rebounds and passing the ball efficiently. On top of that, we cannot forget his defensive abilities. Brooklyn is abysmal on defense this year so why would they get rid of the one player that knows what he is doing on the defensive side of the ball.

He is still young and only played 29 games last season. Let the kid develop and learn some more. The flashes of potential we have seen are not worth trading him for a second round pick or a mediocre role player.

Charles Daye: It depends on what the return is. If the Nets can get one or two lottery picks, then possibly. If it is just for a role player and/or a second round pick I would consider it a mistake. Hollis-Jefferson has a broken shot, but makes up for it with hustle plays and scoring in transition. He is also one of the Nets best defensive players, for whatever that’s worth (9 wins as of this writing).

I like RHJ, and especially how he and LeVert work together on the floor. He would not be my first choice to ship out, but if he has to be attached so the Nets can get multiple first rounders, then we might have to see one of the fan favorites go.

Christian Milcos: This is a question I go back and forth on every day. RHJ still has time to develop as a player as he is only in his early 20’s. He has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly recently where he has been more aggressive on both sides of the ball and appears to have a newfound confidence in his ability to take the ball to rim.

On the other hand, Hollis-Jefferson is a very flawed player. He has not made a three since December 22, and is shooting 21 percent from behind the arc this season. This could turn out to be very problematic as Kenny Atkinson has made it abundantly clear that three-point shooting is of high value in the offensive system he plans to run.

While there is a case to be made for trading him, I would say it’s a mistake at the moment. Perhaps recency bias plays a factor but his raw athleticism and flashes of brilliancy on defense still make me optimistic about his future in the league. RHJ simply deserves more time to develop prove his worth before Sean Marks pulls the trigger on a potential trade involving the 6’7″ swing-man.

Tyler Dencker: Short-term, it would be a mistake. The Nets may not be satisfied with his production so far, but all things considered, whose production ARE they satisfied with? They are 9-39, and there isn’t a ton of supporting cast for any player on the team at the moment. Hollis-Jefferson needs more time to develop with his teammates, and especially with a player like Jeremy Lin. Maybe the Nets will regret not trading him in the future, but they would regret it even more if they did trade him and he turned out to be a star. Keep Hollis-Jefferson.

Max Prinz: It would be a mistake, unless it returns multiple first round picks. Hollis-Jefferson, in just his second season, is on the friendliest of contracts given the modern CBA and still has potential. His shot looks close to unfixable, but his defense and athleticism will make it easy for his coach to find him minutes.

Plus, under a first-year coach and GM this season, the Nets are working to establish a culture for the future. The easiest way to do that is with young players devoid of bad habits. Trading a young player just because there are flaws in his game is a bad cycle that becomes repeatable all too easily. The Nets should focus on developing RHJ and let him stretch his game this season.

Alex Cuesta: An interesting conversation is whether the Nets should trade one of their young up-and-comers, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. He is still finding his game in the NBA, but plays stellar defense and constantly hustles on both sides of the floor. What Hollis-Jefferson lacks is NBA level offensive ability, which hurts his trade value. He has a below average jump shot and can be turnover prone. But a jumper can be developed and he his natural athletic ability, allowing him to be a big-time finisher at the rim.

The Nets should only make a deal for a first round pick for Hollis-Jefferson because he has the potential to be a very good player. A team may be interested in taking a chance on a player like Hollis-Jefferson because of his age and cheap rookie contract. If there isn’t a team willing to give up a first rounder, the consolation of keeping him around isn’t that bad either.

A Dream Trade You Would Love to See the Nets Make?

Sandy Mui: Well, since I can dream, for nostalgia’s sake, the Nets should bring back Devin Harris. For those who don’t know, the “34” in my Twitter handle is for Harris, and Harris’ mesmerizing game-winner from half-court against the Philadelphia 76ers is still my favorite buzzer beater of all-time. Just to provide some perspective, this was when Andre Iguodala was still on the Sixers, so I’m talking about way back when.

Also, many people seem to forget that Harris was named an All-Star in 2009, his second year with the Nets. Now, Harris is back on the team that drafted him, the Dallas Mavericks, where he’s been since 2013. So unfortunately, he wasn’t part of the 2011 championship team in Dallas, and he’s already 33 years old.

As for how he’d end up back on the Nets… this is a dream trade and Harris is a point guard, so a point guard-for-point guard trade would have to involve Spencer Dinwiddie. Sorry, Mayor, don’t take it personally.

TJ Porreca: If the Nets are going to trade Brook Lopez, which, from the sounds of it they are indeed considering, what better way to do it than trading Lopez for another star? Nets fans may not be happy if Lopez is ultimately dealt, but perhaps receiving a sharp shooter such as Klay Thompson would help ease the pain.

Now, to state the obvious, this is not likely to happen for a number of reasons. Lopez, especially with his newfound three point shooting ability, is not the type of center a team like the Warriors — with all of their sharp-shooters — needs. When Kevin Durant signed with the Warriors, the discussion was similar to when the Big 3 formed in Miami. How would they distribute the shots? The phrase, “there is only one basketball” was uttered many times before the Warriors ever took the court. It doesn’t appear to be a problem in Golden State.

However, if the Warriors were going to trade one of their assets, it likely wouldn’t be for a draft pick, but a proven player. The Nets currently have the cap space to absorb Thompson, but that doesn’t make the idea any more likely. This trade will almost assuredly not happen — although if it does, you heard it here first — but this is a dream scenario, after all. And aren’t you supposed to dream big in life?

Matt Pisani: The one dream trade I would love the Nets to do this season would be to somehow acquire Carmelo Anthony. After hearing that the Cavaliers turned down the Knicks’ offer of Melo for Kevin Love, my hopes of Melo leaving the Knicks got really high. Will he become a Net? Probably not. Anthony is one of just three players in the NBA with a full no-trade clause — LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki are the others — meaning Carmelo has to approve of any trade sending him out of New York.

Brooklyn would probably need to get rid of Brook Lopez in order to acquire Melo, which I would be against. If we could somehow trade RHJ and two other role players and possibly a second rounder, it could be possible, but do not pay too much. Having Melo in Brooklyn would not only draw fans and merchandise and profits, but it will give Lopez and Sean Marks another piece of the puzzle needed in this rebuilding process. Melo may be deteriorating, but Brooklyn has already deteriorated, so what is the harm outside of making the owner’s wallet a little thinner?

Charles Daye: If we are being completely unrealistic, trade Brook Lopez to the Warriors in a three-team deal that includes the Portland Trail Blazers. The end result is Damian Lillard in a Nets uniform. Or (still being unrealistic) trade Lopez and Lin to Charlotte for Kemba Walker. One last unrealistic scenario before I get serious, trade Lopez and whoever it takes, to Boston for the Nets’ draft picks back. Okay realistically, trade Lopez to whoever is willing to surrender two first round picks. Wherever that may be.

Christian Milcos: If you follow my social media, you know how imperative I believe it is to deal Bojan Bogdanovic before the deadline. Even though he is a restricted free agent, his cap hold would be a road block for the Nets to pursue big name free agents when they are fully loaded with assets in 2019. Bogdanovic has simply not taken advantage of the opportunity that was presented to him to become the Nets primary perimeter scorer this season.

Other wings who are a third or fourth option of their respective teams such as, Arron Afflalo and Maurice Harkless both netted contracts that featured an annual salary of at least $10 million. Bogdanovic will likely expect similar numbers from a team this summer. In order to avoid paying this hefty sum for a player who has shown little progression since his rookie season, they must deal him.

Perhaps trying to deal for players on small contract who still have upside would be a wise route to take. The Houston Rockets are always in need of more shooters to surround James Harden, and third year wing, KJ McDaniels is receiving little playing time for Mike D’antoni’s squad. McDaniels had an excellent rookie season with Philadelphia before being buried in the Rockets’ rotation for the past season and a half. The Clemson alum has raw athletic skills with much potential to improve in the coming years. He is on a very friendly, $6 million contract for this season and in 2017-2018. This would be an excellent, low risk, high reward trade for Sean Marks and company to pursue before February’s trade deadline.

Tyler Dencker: It’s tough to pinpoint a player and remain realistic, but the Nets ideally need a young and explosive player to build around. The Nets aren’t looking to build a team to compete with the Cavaliers and Warriors – but rather they are building a team with the intent of contending for a title in the future. A completely unrealistic-dream-like scenario would be trading for someone along the likes of Jimmy Butler or Kawhi Leonard (would never happen). The point is, the Nets are really looking for a great young player, but they will realistically need to draft them or sign them in free agency.

Max Prinz: New Orleans trades Omer Asik, Tyreke Evans, a 2017 lottery-protected first round pick and a 2019 unprotected first round pick to Brooklyn for Brook Lopez. This trade only occurs if New Orleans feels the pressure from ownership to make the playoffs this season. Under that scenario, I think the Pelicans and GM Dell Demps would have to think very hard about a deal like this. He would shed one of the worst contracts in the league in Asik and the lottery protection this season offers an insurance policy if Lopez doesn’t gel. The Pelicans also spare Anthony Davis from having to play center all game, with a player who can also shoot the three. The Nets, meanwhile, get to start to rebuild their draft cupboard and get a player who, while flawed, can score and contribute this season without a long term commitment.

Alex Cuesta: The trade that I am presenting would lack in picks, but bring in young talent to continue the rebuild. I’d send Lopez and shooting guard Bojan Bogdanovic to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for forward Jabari Parker and shooting guard Khris Middleton. I feel like this would be a win-win for both franchises. It would help the Bucks get closer to being a real contender in the East and the Nets would get young players to continue to build towards the future.

While Nets fans may scoff at not getting any picks in this trade, I feel that they would make up for that with the talent of the players they’d acquire. Parker was a player that was meant to be the focal point of the Bucks when drafted, but the rise of Antetokounmpo has made him all but an afterthought. At only 21 years old, he has plenty of time left in his career to develop into being “the guy” on the Nets.

Khris Middleton would start at shooting guard and, as a result, allow coach Atkinson to create depth on his bench. The Nets would make up for not having a first round pick until 2019 by getting the number two overall pick from 2014 in Parker. His pedigree is among the best in the league and his 20 points a game average this season shows that he is progressing well as a player. This move would give the Nets the star they need to build around for the future.

