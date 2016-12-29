This might be the worst NBA play you’ll see all season

Full disclosure right off the top: I am a big fan of P.J. Tucker. He’s a hard-nosed, 3-and-D wing who grew from basketball journeyman into the heart and soul of the Phoenix Suns — and his sneaker game is always on point, too.

Unfortunately, Tucker committed what might be the worst play of the NBA season on Wednesday night, as the Suns lost to the Spurs in San Antonio:

After the game, Suns rookie Marquese Chriss told reporters, “We’re a fast-break team. I think that is what our strengths are.”

He might be right, but that certainly wasn’t the case on this play.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd as he is taken out of the game after scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

31

gallery: The NBA's 30 most memorable moments of 2016

Getty Images | Getty Images