NBA Week 13 Power Rankings – Where National Scribes Rank OKC Thunder

Without Steven Adams the OKC Thunder had a rough week 13, losing both games versus top Western foes. Yet, the majority of National pundits didn’t punish the squad. Perhaps the rankings are the scribes way of demonstrating empathy for the week Russell Westbrook had.

Heading into week 13 the OKC Thunder knew their backs were against the wall, based on the 2 teams (Clippers/Warriors) they would face. But, the major concern was facing those teams without the services of their Big Kiwi, Steven Adams, out after suffering a concussion.

Versus the Clippers, the OKC Thunder looked tired and without Adams had no answer inside. When Chris Paul left the game having suffered the thumb injury (which will keep him out 6 to 8 weeks) the game was already far out of reach. Looking back, after the way the Thunder embarrassed L.A. at the Peake on New Years Eve, it wasn’t much of a surprise the Clippers came out guns blazing.

Related: Can Thunder survive without Adams

Then in the second match there wasn’t much inspiration required – – do I need to explain why? Russell Westbrook recorded his 21st triple-double, although it is likely that held little satisfaction for him. The fact the Thunder were able to stay as close as they did versus the Warriors without Adams for as long as they did was impressive. But, the Zaza shot heard round the world will only served to add greater intrigue to the February 11th contest.

Let the countdown begin:

Not that the Thunder or Westbrook would ever want to place more importance on one specific game, however it’s inevitable this match has been circled in red. At that time, OKC Thunder’s former milquetoast returns to face the fans he abandoned. Since his departure he’s subtly and not so subtly placed the blame on Westbrook.

Must Read: All-Star selections reflect what former OKC Big 3 could have been

In reality, it’s not surprising given KD took that position for the better portion of his career. Durant basked in the spotlight while his equally talented counterpart took the role of villain with the media, bad cop with teammates and almost always carried the weight of losses. Having proven himself to be the loyal superstar who made no excuses this upcoming game February 11th is now just 19 days away – but whose counting. ????

My apologies for the segue, but with this past game fresh in mind it deserves mentioning we have officially entered countdown mode.

Now, to the task at hand; here’s where National pundits place the OKC Thunder in their power rankings for week 13 of NBA action.

NBA.com – John Schuhmann

The master of the statistics that make sense, overlooked the OKC Thunder tough week holding them steady at ninth. John Schuhmann’s rankings.

With Steven Adams (concussion protocol) out last week, the Thunder started small (with a frontline of Jerami Grant and Domantas Sabonis), got outscored by 36 points in the paint, and couldn’t get stops against the Clippers or Warriors. For the season, they’ve been 8.5 points per 100 possessions better defensively with Adams on the floor (having allowed 101.1) than with him off the floor (109.6). With his team off since Wednesday, Russell Westbrook’s first chance to avenge his All-Star (starting lineup) snub will be Monday in Utah.

Sports Illustrated – Jeremy Woo

Woo knocks the OKC Thunder down one spot, which is fair given their week. But, did he have to make fun of Russ after the tough week he had? Jeremy Woo’s rankings move Thunder to 11.

Russ may not be starting the All-Star Game, but at least we know how he’s going to…

RUSS FORGOT TO DRIBBLE pic.twitter.com/qz5r2iYw2W — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 19, 2017

CBS Sports – Matt Moore

Matt Moore shockingly held the Thunder status quo in his rankings at 11th and kind of states the obvious – – needing Adams back. Sure will be interesting how these pundits rank the Thunder if they have a 3-1 week this coming week (as of posting we know the OKC beat the Jazz, so if they pull out another 2 of 3 which is highly doable/likely will they take big leaps up the pundits’ ladder next week?).

They are in a murderous stretch of schedule right now. (OKC) They don’t move because none of the teams behind them jumped them, but they have the Jazz, then a mini-break before they face the Cavs and Spurs. They need to get Steven Adams back immediately.

ESPN – Marc Stein

Marc Stein is the one pundit who drops the OKC Thunder more than one spot in his rankings to 12th. Actually, in review I wonder if the pundits in general felt a bit bad about punishing the OKC for 2 tough games without Adams, but maybe felt they owed Russell Westbrook a gimme after the week he had.

The Thunder are 4-6 with five games to go in a month they knew would be horrendous. They still have to play four of those remaining five on the road as well, including less-than-enticing stops in Utah (Monday night), Cleveland (Sunday on ABC) and San Antonio (Jan. 31). As for Russell Westbrook: He’s about to become just the fifth player in league history to reach the All-Star break with a scoring average of 30-plus PPG and fall shy of a starting spot. The others: Carmelo Anthony in 2007 (losing out to Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett), our beloved Bernard King in 1985 (Larry Bird and Julius Erving), Mark Aguirre in 1984 (Alex English and Adrian Dantley) and Wilt Chamberlain in 1964 (Walt Bellamy).

Week 14 offers opportunity for OKC Thunder:

Week 14 for the OKC Thunder serves up two distinctly tough tasks. To begin the week they face inter-division rival Jazz (as of posting we know they won that game).

At week end they’ll face the Cavaliers who’ve been anything but stellar of late, especially defensively. Kind of makes you wonder if the Cleveland powers that be thought through the Kyle Korver trade.

Specifically, the Cavs look much less gritty now and when any combination of Korver, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love or Channing Frye are on the floor they have major issues defensively (more on this in the game day preview Sunday).

In between these 2 tough games the Thunder play in New Orleans versus an improving defense, but potentially without their All-Star starter Anthony Davis and a game at home versus the Mavericks.

Perhaps I’m being too optimistic, but it seems reasonable (especially after 4-days rest) the Thunder could pull out a 3-1 week or possibly a sweep. It goes without saying Russell Westbrook will be looking to tick off another triple double (versus one of the four teams he hasn’t done so against) in Cleveland and put up great performances against both LeBron James’ Cavs and Davis’ Pelicans given they are both starting in the All-Star Game.

Related: Where does Westbrook not starting in the ASG rank among historical snubs?

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

Surely the pundits will reward the Thunder with some major love should the Thunder and Russ pull off the sweep or go 3-1. Check back next week to see if that indeed occurs.

This article originally appeared on