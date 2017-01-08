NBA: Under The Radar Reserves Contributing Big Time

These unheralded NBA reserves have proven to be crucial for the fortunes of several playoff contenders.

When it comes to NBA playoff contenders, most of the plaudits are understandably directed towards the star players on each team. And in some cases, exceptional coaching may also grab the headlines. But a team is only as good as its depth, and there have been a number of players this season who are performing exceptionally without receiving much fanfare.

When you think of the Houston Rockets, the first thing that comes to mind is James Harden’s transformation as a point guard, and the exceptional job Mike D’Antoni has done in creating a juggernaut of an offense. Second-year forward Montrezl Harrell is probably one of the last players that comes to mind. But as you will see, his contributions have been enormous.

The same applies to the other featured players. The Toronto Raptors are again among the elite in the Eastern Conference, and their All-Star backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan has received much of the credit with good reason. But seventh-year forward Patrick Patterson has played a pivotal role in balancing the Raptors on both ends of the floor. His value certainly defies the standard box score numbers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are a team on the rise, with the forward partnership of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker being one of the most watchable in the league. But a key member of their reserve unit this season has been Greg Monroe. An old school low-post performer, Monroe has adjusted to his new role as the team’s sixth man. The numbers this season clearly reflect the value of Monroe’s role.

And then there are the San Antonio Spurs, perennially among the upper echelon of teams in the league. This season is no different, with some new faces featuring in the post-Tim Duncan era. But now in his sixth season in San Antonio, Patty Mills’ worth to the Spurs’ bench unit has never been greater. On pace for a 66-win season, Mills’ consistency will be a key in maintaining their current form.

Here we detail these players’ value in further detail.

Patrick Patterson, Toronto Raptors

Patterson’s numbers this season do not jump straight off the page. He is currently posting 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 36.5 percent overall from the field. His contributions, however, have been invaluable. Patterson, along with backup point guard Cory Joseph, has led the Raptors’ bench to having the best plus-minus rate in the league with a +4.3.

For his part, Patterson has been an exceptional +8.6 when on the floor. Despite his shooting numbers, Patterson’s ability to stretch the floor and allow the Raptors’ All-Star guards in Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan to create for the team.

His three-point shooting, however, has been solid. Patterson is hitting at a 36.2 percent clip on 1.6 three-pointers made per game. And as he demonstrates on the clip below, he is more adept at putting the ball on the floor:

But it’s on the defensive end of the floor where Patterson has flourished and helped the Raptors excel. At 6’9″ and 235 pounds, Patterson has the ability to guard a myriad of players. As the Raptors’ nominal stretch-4, he can just as adequately cover players on the perimeter while also handling opponents down low.

Offensive Rating (Toronto’s points scored per 100 possessions)

Patterson On Court: 117.1

Patterson Off Court: 108.7

Defensive Rating (Opposition points scored per 100 possessions)

On Court: 102.2

Off Court: 108.6

These equate to a net rating of +14.8 with Patterson on the floor, and just +0.2 when resting. This represents a substantial difference.

Patterson is currently playing 28.4 minutes per game and hasn’t started a single game this season. With the numbers listed above, many may argue why he isn’t starting, or at least playing more.

However, Patterson is playing when it matters. He is averaging 10.3 minutes per game in the fourth quarter, second overall in the league for players who have played at least 25 games off the bench this season. Tyler Johnson of the Miami Heat is ranked first.

Shooting guard DeRozan recently praised Patterson’s contributions:

“You put Pat out there and he’s got one of the highest IQs on the team. His ability to knock down shots, understanding plays defensively, offensively, he’s always two steps ahead with you. He’s got a feel for every one of us. We’ve been playing together for some years now and you can obviously tell that once Pat goes in I think it just brings us all together.”

With the Raptors again second in the Eastern Conference standings this season, Patterson’s contributions are going to be vital come the business end of the season.

Greg Monroe, Milwaukee Bucks

Early this season, Monroe looked like the odd man out in Milwaukee. A throwback to the old-school power-forward/center, head coach Jason Kidd wanted to maximize the talents of rising stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker. In going with this line of thinking, Monroe has not started a game this season.

In fact, earlier in the season, his role was fairly negligible. Over an 11-game stretch, Monroe averaged just 16.4 minutes per game and even experienced the dreaded DNP-CD (Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision). For a player who had averaged 30.9 minutes per game over six seasons prior to the year, this represents a significant adjustment.

But Monroe must receive tremendous credit for the manner in which he has handled this situation. In fact, his contributions has been a vital component for the reason the Bucks currently place sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 17-16 record. His numbers this season are fairly modest – 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.

But delve deeper and Monroe’s true value to the Bucks can be more appreciated.

Offensive Rating (Milwaukee’s points scored per 100 possessions)

Monroe On Court: 114.1

Monroe Off Court: 102.4

Defensive Rating (Opposition points scored per 100 possessions)

On Court: 104.0

Off Court: 104.7

Despite having a much smaller role than previous seasons, Monroe’s impact is still being felt. With the Bucks having a net rating of +10.1 when he’s on the floor and -2.3 when resting, one may wonder why Monroe’s playing time has not been rewarded. Furthermore, Monroe is an overall +139 when he’s been on the floor for the season.

Over the last seven games, Monroe has received 26.1 minutes per game. During this time, he’s posted 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while hitting at a 59.5 percent clip from the field. Most impressively in this time, Monroe is an overall +44 when on the floor.

The clip below is just one example of the old-school, low-post moves that Monroe possesses:

Monroe’s improved play and comfort level with his new role can only help the Bucks push for a playoff spot as the season progresses.

Patty Mills, San Antonio Spurs

Mills has been an ever-ready presence off the bench for the Spurs for a number of years now. But this season, he has taken his game to a new level. Despite still backing up point guard Tony Parker, Mills’ numbers are up across the board.

For the season he is posting 10.4 points and 3.5 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. His efficiency has been outstanding, hitting 47.4 percent overall from the field and 42.6 percent from behind the arc on 1.9 makes per game.

The Spurs are presently 28-7 and are again having a fantastic season. Notably, the Spurs are 19-1 this season when Mills scores 10 or more points. His importance to the success of the team can also be demonstrated in San Antonio’s production when he is on and off the floor.

Offensive Rating (San Antonio’s points scored per 100 possessions)

Mills On Court: 113.9

Mills Off Court: 107.8

Defensive Rating (Opposition points scored per 100 possessions)

On Court: 98.2

Off Court: 103.6

These numbers equate to a net rating of +15.6 when Mills is on the floor, and just +4.2 when he’s off the court. With Parker soon to turn 35 and playing the lowest minutes of his career, Mills’ contributions are going to be essential come playoff time.

While Mills has made a name for himself due to the scoring and energy he provides off the bench, his playmaking and ball handling skills shouldn’t be underestimated. His assist-to-turnover ratio this season is 2.5:1, an excellent return. He demonstrates this aspect of his game in the clip below, executing a great lob to Dewayne Dedmon during the Spurs’ Christmas Day game.

WATCH: Patty Mills finds Dewayne Dedmon for the BIG alley-oop #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/sFVgZvi4CU — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) December 26, 2016

But one basic stat that can illustrate the impact Mills has had on yet another hot start to the season by the Spurs the team is an overall +228 when Mills has been on the floor. This represents the best return of any player on the Spurs roster.

Now 28 years of age, Mills has proven he truly belongs in the league.

Montrezl Harrell, Houston Rockets

Harrell has thrived with his increased role in Houston, as has definitely not suffered from a case of the second-year blues. The jump in minutes from 9.7 to 17.7 has done wonders for both Harrell and the Rockets. To this point of the season, Harrell is posting 8.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game on 64.4 percent shooting from the field.

His role has further increased recently due to the absence of starting center Clint Cappella. Over the past eight games, Harrell has averaged 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 27.9 minutes per game. The Rockets are 8-1 in this span, taking their record to 29-9 for the season.

Harrell has proved to be another inspired move by general manager Daryl Morey. Selected in the second round at pick No. 32, Harrell’s sheer athleticism has helped him overcome his perceived lack of size (6’8″) at the 4 and 5-spot. Rockets’ head coach Mike D’Antoni recently commented on what sets Harrell apart:

He plays with an unbelievable ferocity. He plays hard. He plays with passion. Montrezl is one of the top five in taking charges in the league (ranking fifth, but second in changes drawn per minute). He’ll sacrifice his body. He’ll run the floor. He’s a smart basketball player. He’s getting better. I think he’ll eventually add a 3-point shot to his arsenal. If he does that, he’ll be really, really good. He’s turned into a good NBA basketball player. Very good.”

The following clip is a prime example of Harrell’s elite athleticism, and what attracted the Rockets to him in the 2015 NBA Draft.

You can't miss seeing this amazing play on both ends from @MONSTATREZZ! pic.twitter.com/zhmLP0Ubpi — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 31, 2016

Furthermore, the difference when Harrell has been on and of the floor has been pronounced.

Offensive Rating (San Antonio’s points scored per 100 possessions)

Harrell On Court: 116.4

Harrell Off Court: 110.7

Defensive Rating (Opposition points scored per 100 possessions)

On Court: 103.1

Off Court: 105.4

Harrell has clearly made amazing progress in just his second season in the league. The Rockets are now rolling with a 29-9 record and placed third in the Western Conference. For a second round pick and just 22 years of age, playing on a contending team will only help develop Harrell’s hame and reputation.

While these four role players are unheralded, their importance to their respective teams cannot be underestimated. Flanked by superstar teammates, their performances can very easily be overlooked. But come playoff time, their significance will come to the forefront.

