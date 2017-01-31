NBA Trade Rumors: Suns, Kings Discuss DeMarcus Cousins Trade

NBA Trade Rumors: The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have reportedly had trade talks centered around DeMarcus Cousins

Wait, WHAT?

Yes, you read that right. According to a report from Arizona Sports, the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have reportedly discussed a trade centered around DeMarcus Cousins. In short, this is certainly interesting.

Even though much, if not all, has been quiet around the DeMarcus Cousins rumors and trade front, it’s certainly natural for teams to continue to give the Kings the obligatory call in a last-ditch attempt to pry the All-Star center ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

[via Arizona Sports] The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have had discussions about a trade involving All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. Gambadoro reports the discussions have centered around involving small forward T.J. Warren, center Alex Len, Phoenix’s first-round pick this year and possibly more. The Suns own all of their future picks and also own two future Miami Heat first-round picks from the Goran Dragic deal.

Even if this report is accurate, and there’s really no reason to believe that it isn’t, we shouldn’t read too much into it.

The Kings are just 3.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the 8th seed in the Western Conference, and it would seem counterproductive to simply sell on Cousins now. Even if the Kings wanted to move Cousins, a mid-season move doesn’t seem like the best idea. They could probably best maximize his market during the summer.

Sacramento may or may not end up moving Cousins in the next year and a half – before he hits the unrestricted free agent market – although, if it does indeed happen, it makes the most sense for it to take place during the summer.

