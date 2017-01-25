NBA Trade Rumors: Should The Bulls, Grizzlies And Others Buy Or Sell?

NBA Trade Rumors: As we approach the NBA Trade Deadline, we explore whether these five teams should buy or sell

We are roughly one month away from the NBA trade deadline and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

A handful of teams are “in the thick” of things – the playoff race – while others are beginning to fade away, or are barely keeping their heads above water.

Heck, in the Eastern Conference, not even the Philadelphia 76ers are completely out of the playoff picture. Let that sink in. In the West, even the Los Angeles Lakers, who are currently dead-last in the conference, are only 4.5 games back of the 8th-seeded Denver Nuggets.

With that in mind, there are many teams that will have to make a “decision” sooner rather than later. Will they chase the opportunity to get throttled by the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs, or will they settle for exchanging quality veterans for pieces for the future?

Let’s take a look at a few teams that could be buyers and a few that could be sellers by the time February 24th rolls around.

Washington Wizards

One month ago, the Wizards were three games below .500 and the questions surrounding the relationship between John Wall and Bradley Beal seemed to be valid.

Post-Christmas, though, the Wiz are 12-4 and sit nicely at the 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, just one game behind the Atlanta Hawks (4 seed), 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics (3rd seed) and three games behind the Toronto Raptors (2 seed). John Wall is playing at his normal all-star level, while Otto Porter is showing his potential and a healthy Beal is finding his offense.

The Wizards appear to be playoff bound as of now, but they still could use another big man to help on the glass. Their bench is also a red-flag with their starters putting in 80 percent of the teams points, they could use someone to come off the bench to take the load off the starters.

Big names like DeMarcus Cousins and Paul Milsap are appealing to the fans and would make a big splash, but either seems unlikely. Perhaps Nerlens Noel, Jusuf Nurkic or Greg Monroe would help?

Buy or Sell? BUY

Denver Nuggets

At 19-25, you wouldn’t think that the Nuggets would be in the driver seat of the 8th seed in the Western Conference, but here we are. Thanks to a mediocre/terrible bottom half of the conference, Denver has a difficult decision to make whether they want to make a run or continue to build for the future.

Nikola Jokic, Emmanuel Mudiay and Jamal Murray look to be the future of this team and much of the rest of the roster appears to have trade value. Assets like Danilo Gallinari, Jusuf Nurkic, Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler all have trade value.

By dealing one or two of those names, the Nuggets would clear up their future’s path. If Denver does end up securing the 8th seed, they should still build for the future

Buy or Sell? SELL

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are an absolute mess. Once again well below. 500, and a complete mess of a rotation has people wondering what exactly is this team’s plan?

Aside from Aaron Gordon, there doesn’t appear to be much of a future currently on this team. Elfrid Payton is hot and cold, Evan Fournier isn’t a franchise player and the trio of Nikola Vucevic, Bismack Biyombo and Serge Ibaka just doesn’t work in the frontcourt.

Plenty of teams will be searching for a big man and the Magic should look to be unloading. Not many teams future’s look as bleak as Orlando’s and now is the time for this team to start over.

Buy or Sell? SELL SELL SELL!

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies continue to be one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference. Memphis looks to be headed to their 7th straight playoff appearance, but is there anything more than that in the Grizz’s future?

Lead by Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, the Grizzlies still struggle with shooting – even with Chandler Parsons, when he’s healthy enough to play – and don’t have the big-guns to compete with the likes of Golden State, Houston or San Antonio.

While the team shouldn’t go overboard, they should look to acquire a shooter especially in the area of three-point shooting. No this team isn’t going to win the West, but they should look to stay competitive. How about a Lou Williams or Omri Casspi?

Buy or Sell? Buy

Chicago Bulls

No, Jimmy Butler isn’t going anywhere and nor should he. Butler is a top player in this league and no deal out there favors the Bulls.

However, the Bulls should look to make deals. The Bulls still aren’t a good shooting team and they could use someone to hit some shots other than relying on Butler. Aside from Butler and Dwyane Wade, Chicago shouldn’t be afraid of taking offers for anyone else on the roster.

Soon-to-be free agent Taj Gibson has trade value. Disgruntled point guard Rajon Rondo will not be on the team next year and the relationship is probably ruined by now. The bench is a jumble of talented players who can’t find permanent roles within Fred Hoiberg’s rotation.

The likes Nikola Mirotic, Bobby Portis and Doug McDermott could all get assets in return for their services. Chicago is still in the mix of the Eastern Conference, but they certainly could improve.

Buy or Sell? Sell

This article originally appeared on