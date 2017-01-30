NBA Trade Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Tyson Chandler

NBA Trade Rumors: If The Phoenix Suns are ready to move past Tyson Chandler, we explore potential landing spots for the veteran center

“X team could really use a rim protector.”

“Y team really lacks a shot blocker down low.”

“Man, if only that team had someone to alter shots at the rim.”

Statements like these have become commonplace in discussions around the NBA despite the league’s outward trend to the three-point line.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, playoff teams are making phone calls and researching who is available that could push them over the top to compete with top-tier teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the West, and the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors* out East.

Other teams are evaluating whether or not they should call it quits for this season and place their hopes in the future, or if another piece or two added could lead to a playoff push; or better yet, an upset.

Regardless of where your favorite team is at right now, whether it’s at the top of standings (name a player on the team other than Steph Curry), or dwelling the basement of the conference standings, it can improve. No squad is perfect.

With all this being said, there seems to be one forgotten trade target that I’m sure could be had: Tyson Chandler.

Selling Tyson Chandler

The 34-year-old center is currently averaging 8.7 points and 12 rebounds per game, with an impressive 68.3 eFG% on a young Phoenix Suns squad that is 15-32.

Currently, I am going back and watching every Suns game to determine if they should be better. Despite only being four games in watching, it’s become quickly apparent that the Suns don’t have a talent problem, they have a rotation problem.

The Suns drafted Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender to be their frontcourt of the future. The problem is, they already had a promising scoring wing in T.J. Warren manning the 3 spot, and big man Alex Len who, after being drafted 5th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, has looked great in the four games I’ve watched him play.

The Suns also signed veteran (and recently converted) stretch 4 Jared Dudley, and have the versatile veteran forward P.J. Tucker, who can play the 3 or 4. What this translates to is that they’ve had to play Bender at an unnatural position at the 3, in order to accommodate playing Chriss at the 4 and one of Len/Chandler/Dudley at the 5.

Still with me?

By moving Chandler, the Suns would clear up more minutes for Chriss, who, by the way, has incredible upside in the few games I’ve watched him play, and judging by his move to the starting lineup, has gotten better.

Bender could be moved to the 4 and they could play Chriss as a small-ball 5, which would keep Warren’s scoring ability in the starting lineup at the 3. Then, you can have Knight-Barbosa-Tucker-Dudley-Len off the bench, which is a darn good bench.

Potential Fits

As with any hypothetical trade that may or will never happen, it’s hard to find a fit. You can’t just match salaries, you have to consider the playing style of the team, the coach, playing styles of the players on the team, and the long-term outlook for each team….well, you should.

Chandler is a steadying veteran presence on a young, rebuilding Suns squad. He is the definition of a good locker room presence. In fact, recently Watson said he wants Chandler to remain in Phoenix after being linked to trade rumors. The thing is, he’s only blocking minutes for the future of Phoenix.

Milwaukee Bucks

So, where can he go? Milwaukee is a start. Milwaukee isn’t a bad squad and could make playoffs, but they have had a few injuries that have forced their rotations to be odd on paper, but allowed for the emergence of Malcolm Brogdon.

Despite this, they could use a veteran presence and a solid rebounder, as they only average 42.2 rebounds per game, good for 26th in the league. Chandler could instantly come off the bench and provide rebounding as Henson is wasting away, or move to the starting lineup and make Monroe a super-sub; or try to find a trade partner for Monroe.

Henson makes the Suns even younger, but could be a deadly combo with PnR guru Eric Bledsoe and Marquese Chriss. A pick would have to be thrown in on the Suns end to the Bucks, but it could work.

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento is another destination. Despite having the best big man in the game in Boogie Cousins, the Kings are 29th in TRPG. As their playoff hopes are slipping away yet again, the Suns could convince the Kings to hit the panic button and snag their PG of the future in Knight. Knight is having a down year, but I’m not convinced it isn’t fixable after watching the first four games of the Suns’ season.

The Suns add Gay who won’t be playing for them next season, but a chance to play with Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss, and T.J. Warren is a lot more exciting than playing with Ty Lawson, Darren Collison, Anthony Tolliver, and Cousins. Gay will have a lot to prove when he returns from injury next season in a contract year, and would pad his stats on a rebuilding squad.

New York Knicks

A final fit is the Decaying Mecca of Basketball, the Big Apple. In this trade though, Melo is not involved.

I have Brandon Jennings and Lance Thomas headed to Phoenix in a swap for Chandler.

The Knicks may not make playoffs, but the Knicks need to enter full rebuild mode, and why not reunite with a familiar friend? The locker room seems like it’s about to head into Bulls mode, so a steadying presence may be more important than thinking long term. Although, they could nab a pick or two from Phoenix in giving up great defensive talent in Thomas, and an electric scorer/playmaker in Jennings.

One thing I’ve noticed about Phoenix so far is that they don’t really have small forward depth, as Watson likes to play Tucker and Dudley at the 4, Bender out of position at the 3. By moving Chandler the return to normalcy in rotation can be achieved, and they add more proven role players. Jennings is on an expiring contract and can mentor Ulis. Thomas could start or come off the bench. He shouldn’t ride the pine. He’s too good at everything.

The Verdict

Tyson Chandler may remain in Phoenix until his contract expires for his veteran leadership and rebounding, and that would be logical. If I’m Phoenix, though, I need to be looking to the future, and get whatever value I can for Chandler as he’s bound to decline.

Will any of these trades happen? Maybe, maybe not. (Comment below, I love feedback!) I just think Chandler is a much cheaper solution for a lot of these teams that are in the market for a rebounding help/a rim deterrent.

Only time will tell what happens in the twilight of Chandler’s career…..

This article originally appeared on