NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Interested In Goran Dragic

NBA Trade Rumors: According to a report, the Orlando Magic have already expressed interest in the possibility of acquiring Goran Dragic from the Miami Heat

If there’s one big name that’s going to be moved ahead or on NBA Trade Deadline day, it’s likely going to be the Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic.

Miami is nowhere near the playoff race and the future timeline simply doesn’t fall in line with Dragic’s age, unfortunately. There’s a youth movement taking place within the Heat and moving quality veterans for additional pieces, or assets, is just part of the process.

Interestingly, one of the teams that have already showed interest in Dragic is an unlikely one.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Orlando Magic have already expressed interest in the possibility of acquiring Dragic from their division rivals.

[via ESPN] Teams will express interest in Dragic ahead of the trade deadline — a bunch, including the Magic, already did, per league sources — but Miami can hold out for a hefty return. They gave up a ton for Dragic, and they’d need to save face in any teardown trade

The Miami Heat will likely ask for a first-round pick or two in any deal involving Goran Dragic, something that the Magic have but could be hesitant to give up.

Even if a trade does come to fruition between these two teams, you’d expect any first-round pick exchanged to be top 10 protected, at the very least.

Would that be enough for the Heat? Depends. It will depends on how many teams enter the bidding war, if there is one.

Dragic is in the midst of one of his best seasons of his career. He’s averaging 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds per game on 40 percent shooting from three-point range – and he could almost certainly help a team that is trying to make a playoff push.

Miami will likely wait until closer to the NBA Trade Deadline to make a move, but I don’t think there’s any question that Dragic will be moved before next month’s deadline.

