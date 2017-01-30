NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Hoping To Move Serge Ibaka?

NBA Trade Rumors: After a shaky start to the season, the Orlando Magic have elected to push for a Serge Ibaka trade

Before the season even started, many questioned whether the Orlando Magic’s odd roster construction would work. Even with one of the NBA’s best basketball minds, Frank Vogel, it’s safe to say that not even he was able to salvage this odd combination of players.

At 19-30, the proof is in the pudding.

Now, the Magic are ready to make the proper adjustments – or at least save as much face as they can for what they did this past summer. According to a report from Sporting News, the Magic have “picked up their attempts” to move Serge Ibaka ahead of next month’s NBA Trade Deadline.

The team would like to get what it can in exchange for Ibaka now, before he hits the unrestricted free agent market this summer. Per the report, Bismack Biyombo, who also was considered an odd signing during the summer, is not available.

[via Sporting News] League sources told Sporting News that the Magic have picked up their attempts to move Ibaka ahead of next month’s trade deadline, eager to ensure that they come away with some return for a player who does not figure to be in Orlando long. Ibaka will be a free agent this summer. There is no chance of a Biyombo trade, not after the Magic paid him $70 million for four years this offseason.

There are a number of teams that could benefit from adding a player like Ibaka – such as the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics – even if it is just for half of a season. However, it appears that the Magic have the bar set too high when it comes to returns for Ibaka at the moment.

Which actually makes a lot of sense. There are still roughly three weeks until the NBA Trade Deadline, so why sell low now?

We’re going to see just how badly Orlando wants to move Ibaka over the next few weeks.

This article originally appeared on