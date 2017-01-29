NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder Interested In Carmelo Anthony?

NBA Trade Rumors: According to reports, the Oklahoma City Thunder are intrigued by the possibility of pairing Russell Westbrook with Carmelo Anthony

As the NBA Trade Deadline looms, teams are starting to join the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes as the hunt for the nine-time all-star continues.

Earlier this week, the New York Knicks gauged the interest of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers about a potential deal before the trade deadline, which is Feb 23.

However, one team that would be interested in the idea of acquiring Anthony is the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio, the Thunder would be “intrigued” by the thought of pairing Russell Westbrook with Carmelo Anthony, even though it’s consider a long shot.

Would Carmelo Anthony accept trade to play next to Westbrook? #Thunder know possible pairing a long shot, but idea intrigues them, I’m told.

Anthony has a no-trade clause and would likely refuse to waive it for Oklahoma City.

The 32-year-old has been a hot topic this week in the rumor mill, and it isn’t expected to cool down anytime soon. It’s pretty clear that the Knicks want to move Anthony. They have less than a month to get the job done.

Per The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix, the Knicks are determined to find a new landing spot for Carmelo Anthony before next month’s NBA Trade Deadline. Whether they find the right trade partner within the next few weeks isn’t a given though.

Knicks president Phil Jackson is determined to find a destination and deal that Anthony would agree to accept before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline, league sources said. Jackson is determined to rid the roster of Anthony and his contract, and start rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis, league sources said.

The Knicks are currently 11th in the East with a 21-27 record midway through the 2016-17 NBA season.

This article originally appeared on