NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks Targeting P.J. Tucker?

NBA Trade Rumors: In an effort to secure a defensive-minded wing, the New York Knicks could reportedly target P.J. Tucker ahead of the trade deadline

The New York Knicks are currently 26th in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing nearly 108 points per 100 possessions. Besides that, it’s pretty safe to say that their defense needs an overhaul.

Considering how that’s not likely at this point in the season, the next best thing for the Knicks is probably acquiring a defensive-minded player or two. Which will likely be the course of action for New York as we draw closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline.

And one name that should be kept in mind when it comes to the Knicks is P.J. Tucker. According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, he’s been mentioned as a potential trade target.

[via ESPN] The trade deadline is less than two months away, and the Knicks, like every other team in the NBA, are looking at their options. It doesn’t seem as if any move is imminent, but some members of the Knicks’ front office have labeled Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker as a potential trade target, league sources told ESPN.com.

Tucker may not be on the same level as say a Tony Allen, but he’s definitely an upgrade to what anything the Knicks have defensively along the frontline. Tucker is averaging six points and nearly six rebounds per game this season with the Suns.

Though, he’s only averaging 27 minutes per game – his lowest since the 2012-13 season. Tucker is also in the final year of his contract, which means he will be a free agent after this season.

So why are the Knicks targeting a player like Tucker when Tony Allen is presumably on the block, too? Well, it’s simple. Tucker could probably be acquired at a much lesser cost. New York doesn’t have a ton of assets, and the likelihood of them parting ways with this year’s first-round pick is likely low.

