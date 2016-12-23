NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Ready To Move Goran Dragic

NBA Trade Rumors: With Goran Dragic on board with the idea, the Miami Heat seem to be gaining traction on trading their veteran point guard

Since the moment that Dwyane Wade decided to sign with the Chicago Bulls, we knew this would eventually happen. It was just a matter of when the Miami Heat would come to the conclusion that it needed to happen.

We’re talking about the Heat trading Goran Dragic.

Even though the Heat haven’t been public about even thinking this way, most around the league believe he will eventually be traded at some point this season. Interestingly, The Vertical’s Chris Mannix, though, says that Dragic is open to the idea of being moved – which could actually escalate the process.

Mannix also added the tidbit that the Heat and Kings were working towards a Rudy Gay for Dragic swap earlier this season. Talks fell apart, though, when Miami asked for Darren Collison to be included in the deal, which is quite weird.

[via The Vertical] Dragic is a dilemma. When Dragic forced a trade to Miami two years ago, he thought he was joining a team one piece away — him — from being a conference contender. Today he’s leading a roster that’s a couple of losses from falling below Philadelphia in the East basement. Dragic is open to a trade, league sources told The Vertical, and Miami has pursued that option. An early season swap with Sacramento for Rudy Gay fell apart when the Heat sought Darren Collison, sources said, and teams that have probed Miami about Dragic have found the Heat open to offers. And why not? Dragic is 30, and if Miami is going to maximize its return on an All-Star-level point guard having another strong season, now is the time. He’s a depreciating asset, a bona fide star, to be sure, but one who doesn’t draw fans (the announced “sellout” of 16,700 on Tuesday was laughable; there were maybe 5,000 in the seats) and who will likely be in decline when Riley is able to remold the Heat into a contender. The value of the assets Dragic could fetch in a trade could exceed the immediate value he has to the organization.

With the Heat sitting in the 13th seed of the Eastern Conference, it’s no secret that Miami is headed into a rebuilding stage. Unfortunately, Dragic doesn’t fit in their immediate timeline.

A trade is probably best for both parties involved. Question becomes, where will Dragic land? And for what?

This article originally appeared on