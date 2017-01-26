NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Shopping Carmelo Anthony; Clips, C’s Options?

NBA Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks are officially shopping Carmelo Anthony, and they’ve contacted the Clippers and Celtics to gauge interest

Buckle up. For the first time in what have been a rollercoaster last two seasons in New York, the Knicks are reportedly beginning to openly shop Carmelo Anthony.

According to a report from The Vertical, the Knicks have reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers (which was reported earlier this week), the Boston Celtics and LA Clippers to gauge interest. In the words of the great Adrian Wojnarowksi and Chris Mannix, the Knicks are determined to find a destination for Melo before next month’s NBA Trade Deadline.

Or, in other words, we’re probably seeing Melo’s last few games in a New York Knicks jersey. Of course, assuming there’s actually a team out there that would trade for him.

[via The Vertical] Armed with a hope that Carmelo Anthony will eventually waive his no-trade clause, the New York Knicks have reached out to the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers to probe their interest in a trade, league sources told The Vertical. Knicks president Phil Jackson is determined to find a destination and deal that Anthony would agree to accept before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline, league sources said. Jackson is determined to rid the roster of Anthony and his contract, and start rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis, league sources said.

Perhaps most interestingly, according to this report, the Clippers would actually be the preferred option for Melo. Question now is, would Doc Rivers actually be willing to part ways with Blake Griffin, who you’d expect to be part of any blockbuster deal, in order to bring in a player like Melo.

For a few reasons, he could be. For one, it would almost guarantee Chris Paul re-signing with the Clippers. Melo and CP3 are good friends, and I don’t think Paul would desert Melo this summer if this actually happened. Plus, this could be the first move in uniting the Banana Boat team, as silly as it may sound.

And two, we’ve seen this version of the Clippers play out many times. In almost every occasion, it ends with a disappointment.

Maybe it’s time for the Clippers to move on from this core. If so, would Melo be THAT bad of an option?

