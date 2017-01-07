NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets Shopping Nurkic, Faried And Gallinari

NBA Trade Rumors: The Denver Nuggets, while maintaining an interested in Paul Millsap, are shopping Jusuf Nurkic, Kenneth Faried and Danilo Gallinari

While the Denver Nuggets made headlines earlier this week for being one of the teams fully engaged on the pursuit of Atlanta Hawks all-star Paul Millsap, they too have other aspirations ahead of next month’s NBA Trade Deadline.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, in addition to being involved in the bidding war for Millsap, the Nuggets are openly shopping Jusuf Nurkic, in addition to Danilo Gallinari, Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler.

If this is indeed so, expect the Nuggets to be one of the most active teams in the weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.

It’s not exactly known what the Nuggets would be asking in exchange for any of these vets, but it’d be ideal if they could package them all together – or at least a couple of them – for a veteran star, like a Millsap-type.

Considering that’s pretty unlikely, unless the Hawks give in and accept a deal centered around Faried, Nurkic and picks, Denver will likely be forced to look elsewhere.

With a crowded frontcourt, one of Nurkic and Nikola Jokic was bound to hit the trade market – it sounds like Denver is choosing Jokic moving forward. At the same time, it’s pretty safe to assume that Faried has been on the block for quite a while – it seems that around this time every year, Faried’s name always pops up in the rumor mill.

As mentioned already, the Denver Nuggets figure to be one of the most active teams ahead of deadline day.

