NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Ready To Move Wes Matthews?

NBA Trade Rumors: According to a report, the Dallas Mavericks are listening to trade offers for Wesley Matthews

With the NBA trade market heating up, the amount of rumors that will surface over the next few weeks will skyrocket. It simply comes with the territory.

However, it’s important to take most – if not all – these rumors with a grain of salt. More than half of the rumored whispers don’t ever amount to anything. With that said, LET’S GET TO THE LATEST RUMOR.

Per ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz (H/T and transcribed by our friend Isaac Harris from The Smoking Cuban), the Mavericks are reportedly listening to trade offers for Wesley Matthews.

According to Kevin Arnovitz on the Lowe Post podcast (ESPN), the Dallas Mavericks are listening to trade offers for Wesley Matthews. — Isaac Harris (@IsaacHarrisNBA) January 7, 2017

While this certainly doesn’t mean that the Mavs are on the verge of unloading Matthews, this does fall in line with the “sensible” short-term plan for Dallas. The Mavs are not going to make the playoffs. Even though they’re only about five games behind the 8-seed in the West, there’s no chance Dallas creeps back into contention.

I’m sorry. Even though the West is bad, or a little worse this season, let’s not act like it’s historically bad. It’s not.

That being said, considering the Mavs are more likely to land the No. 1 overall pick rather than make the playoffs, moving Matthews for future assets wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Matthews is 30 and averaging 16 points per game on 38 percent shooting from three-point range. There would be a market for him on the block, especially for contending teams looking to add a 3-and-D wing.

If Kyle Korver can fetch the Atlanta Hawks a first-round pick, the Mavs should be able to reel in something solid.

Dallas is also expected to shop Deron Williams and Andrew Bogut ahead of February’s NBA Trade Deadline.

