NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Turned Down by Philadelphia 76ers

It is reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers were turned down by the Phidelphia 76ers as Cleveland was attempting to acquire TJ McConnell. This is the most recent of the NBA trade rumors.

While the rejection of the trade is a surprise, the Cleveland Cavaliers targeting a quality point guard is not. Neither is Cleveland being even more active in the trade market. This was actually one of the few NBA trade rumors that was not on the forefront till after it was over.

This was reported by Keith Pompey on Twitter, tweet shown below.

McConnell has been a solid player all year for the 76ers, and it is not shocking that the Cavaliers attempted to acquire him. TJ has averaged 5.4 points per game and 5.9 assists per game. This trade would have been especially crazy since the 76ers season just started to brighten up.

Their team has been hot as of late, and it would be ignorant to break up their current chemistry. The Cavaliers were also probably not offering near what the 76ers were asking.

This trade was alluring, but it was easy to see why the 76ers would turn it down.

