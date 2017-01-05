NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Strike Trade For Kyle Korver

NBA Trade Rumors: The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly acquired sharpshooting Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks

The rich get richer.

According to The Vertical, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly struck a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Kyle Korver. It still isn’t known what the Cavs will be giving up in such deal, but it likely won’t be much. Though, it’s being reported – not yet confirmed – that the Cavs will be sending Mo Williams and a highly protected first-round pick in exchange.

Adding Korver gives them insurance at the two/three position, especially with the injury to J.R. Smith, who isn’t expected to return to the lineup for another few weeks.

[via The Vertical] Vertical Sources with @ShamsCharania: Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This won’t be the last move the Cavs make. They’re certainly not done. In addition to adding to their shooting guard/small forward depth, Cleveland also needs help behind Kyrie Irving.

And the recent report, which suggested that the Cavs are keeping a close eye on Rajon Rondo and Mario Chalmers, is certainly on par with that thinking.

For the Hawks, this could also be the first of a couple moves they make this trade season.

By moving Korver, it looks like the Hawks will, at the very least, shake things up. This could all end with Atlanta moving Paul Millsap, which is the big move that many are expecting to happen at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline.

Atlanta moving Korver could signal that it is indeed coming.

Korver was averaging 10 points this season for the Hawks, while shooting 41 percent from three-point range. Expect that percentage to jump up simply by playing next to LeBron James. That kind of comes with the territory.

