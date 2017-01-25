NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Not Interested In Carmelo Anthony

NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James has been vocal about wanting help, but it won’t come via Carmelo Anthony. The Cleveland Cavaliers have no interest

There’s no question that it would be great theater, but the likelihood of Carmelo Anthony being traded – at all – was pretty unlikely.

Taking it a step further, the likelihood of Melo being moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers, to play with his buddy LeBron James, was even more unlikely. Now, however, it’s pretty much impossible.

Even though the idea of LeBron and Melo playing on the same team, especially in the NBA Finals against the potential team of the decade, would’ve been fun, it looks like we’re never going to see it.

According to ESPN’s Ryan Russillo, the Cavs have no interest in trading for Carmelo Anthony. And, there’s no way they’d move Kevin Love for him.

Sources have told me Cavs have no interest in Melo and wouldn't trade Love for him. The Melo to CLE thing ain't happening. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 25, 2017

This really shouldn’t come as a surprise. As mentioned above, the thought of Melo and LeBron on the same team is fun. Although, it was never really a possibility. And the only way it could’ve been was if Cleveland was ready to part ways with Kevin Love.

Now we know, that isn’t happening.

On the other hand, a Love for Melo trade really never made much sense – for either side. Why would the Knicks want to add a piece like Love? As talented as he’s proven to be throughout his career, he doesn’t really fit with what the Knicks want to do over the next few years.

If you’re New York, you want to trade Melo for young talent or draft picks. You don’t want to move Melo for a soon-to-be 29-year-old big who can shoot. The Knicks need time. Love’s best basketball is probably behind him.

For Cleveland, I firmly believe swapping Love for Melo would make them worse. Love just fits with what LeBron and Kyrie Irving need around them – a shooter. The Cavs need to make a move, and perhaps for another playmaker, but Carmelo Anthony isn’t the player they should be targeting.

