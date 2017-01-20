NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony To The Los Angeles Lakers?

Carmelo Anthony is back in the NBA trade rumors and if the New York Knicks do end up trading the polarizing superstar before the 2017 NBA trade deadline, it appears the Los Angeles Lakers could be a realistic landing spot.

We’ve reached the boiling point in the Big Apple. With the New York Knicks falling out of the playoff picture and things getting testy behind closed downs, the rumors of Carmelo Anthony being traded have been spinning out of control.

The saga took another unexpected turn a week ago. Charley Rosen, a close friend of Phil Jackson, published a piece on FanRag Sports breaking down the Knicks’ current situation.

He also mentioned three possible landing spots for Anthony: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

As the New York Post pointed out, a trade would be difficult to pull off for the first two teams.

The Cavaliers are already in a miserable salary cap situation, and taking on Anthony’s gaudy contract would have serious luxury tax implications. The Clippers are an ideal landing spot, but may not be willing to part with the pieces (such as Blake Griffin) necessary to make it happen.

As for the Lakers, it comes down to Jackson’s asking price.

Los Angeles can make a move work if they so desire. Even with Anthony’s $24 million contract and 15 percent trade kicker, the Lakers could go with a couple of different packages to make a trade work.

Jordan Clarkson and Jose Calderon would meet the salary requirements, as would Clarkson and Timofey Mozgov. Other options could work, but they would likely include parting with Larry Nance Jr. as well.

Seeing that a deal is possible, should the Lakers pull the trigger? I’ve been adamant about the team standing pat, but who knows where the team’s thought process is. We have to remember the Lakers tried to pull out all the stops to sign Anthony back in 2014.

It obviously didn’t pan out then, but that doesn’t mean the team has lost interest.

Could the addition of Anthony make this team a contender? They’ve already got exciting young pieces in Julius Randle, D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram. Mixing Anthony into that equation would certainly provide a boost in star power.

However, it could also mess with the dynamic this group is just beginning to build.

Obviously, the Knicks would also be have to backed into a corner. Anthony has been visibly upset with his current situation, but had a meeting with Jackson on Tuesday to figure things out (via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne).

If Carmelo decides to waive his no-trade clause, the Lakers could realistically come into play. That is, if general manager Mitch Kupchak even wants to make a deal.

At the end of the day, I just don’t see that happening. Kupchak said he’s not actively pursuing a trade, and isn’t willing to deal one of his three former top picks. Clarkson might be available for the right returns, but even he seems like a key piece of this team’s future.

Would the Lakers really be willing to part with him and another role player for a 32-year-old Anthony?

If you ask me, I don’t think it’s the right move. Anthony isn’t the superstar Los Angeles needs, especially when you consider the drama that follows him around. It’s a great idea in theory, but the Lakers can’t keep pinning their hopes on other team’s superstars.

