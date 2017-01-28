NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Targeting Nikola Vucevic?

NBA Trade Rumors: In an effort to beef up their frontline, the Boston Celtics reportedly inquired about Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic

The search for a multi-dimensional big man might just be over for the Boston Celtics as they have discussed a potential trade that will see them acquiring Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, per the report of A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.

CSNNE.com has learned that the Celtics have talked with the Orlando Magic about a potential deal involving the 26-year-old center. While no deal is imminent, the addition of Vucevic would be a significant boost to the Celtics roster on multiple fronts. Rebounding, defense and scoring are the Big Three areas the Celtics are looking to upgrade between now and the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Vucevic, who was earlier linked to the Miami Heat last week in a deal involving Slovenian point guard Goran Dragic, is currently in the second year of his whopping four-year, $53 multi-million contract with the Magic.

According to the report of CSNNE, Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge is currently searching for a big man who can score and rebound to help bolster their front court composed of Al Horford, Jonas Jerebko, Kelly Olynyk and Amir Johnson.

Although no trade is imminent yet, the 26-year-old Vucevic would just be the right fit for the organization. He can bring the scoring punch and rebounding help that Boston desperately seeks. Vucevic is averaging nearly a double-double, 14 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, through the first half of this season.

It’s not exactly known what the Celtics would have to give up in such deal. Though, it could be one of their young prospects, especially if Boston opposes the idea of giving up one of their core pieces, and/or one of their future picks. There’s no way Orlando is prying the coveted Nets pick away from Boston.

