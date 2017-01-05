NBA Trade Rumors: Are The Chicago Bulls Shopping Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Ric Bucher says the Chicago Bulls have begun shopping Jimmy Butler, but should we believe him?

(Note: This is a report from Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher. Not doctrine. Proceed with caution.)

If you’re willing to believe Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher, the Chicago Bulls have reportedly begun shopping Jimmy Butler. In his words, “Butler is apparently back on the market.”

Butler is no stranger to the rumor mill. In fact, whether who you’re willing to believe, he was nearly dealt on NBA Draft night. Of course, those rumors have seen been debunked, but it felt like a very real thing on that night in June.

However, if in fact the Bulls are ready to rebuild perhaps moving Butler, their best asset on the roster, wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. Though, it makes you wonder why they didn’t approach this idea earlier – like in the summer, when they inexplicably signed Dwyane Wade to a multi-year contract.

Still, Bucher stands by his sources. And they’re telling him Butler is on the block.

[via Bleacher Report] The Chicago Bulls have been shopping one of their guards, but it hasn’t been disgruntled point guard Rajon Rondo. League sources say that the team made it known weeks ago, through back channels, that shooting guard Jimmy Butler is available for the right price. … Now that the Bulls have leveled off, Butler is apparently back on the market, along with Rondo of course.

In his report, Bucher also notes that the Bulls held off on moving Butler earlier this season because of the hot start that Chicago had gotten off to. However, after losing 11 of 19 games since the beginning of December, it appears those sentiments have changed.

As noted above, these types of rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. However, I firmly believe in the theory of where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Too many times we’ve seen Butler’s name in the rumor mill.

Sooner or later, it has to mean something. Right?

