NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams Who Should Trade For Paul Millsap

The Atlanta Hawks made headlines over the holiday weekend when it was discovered that the team was willing to listen to trade offers for all-star forward Paul Millsap.

In fairness, the Hawks have not exactly made it clear that they’ll trade Millsap before the NBA Trade Deadline, but they’re at the very least listening. And that’s pretty big, considering that Millsap is expected to opt out and test free agency this summer.

[via ESPN] The Atlanta Hawks have begun listening to trade pitches for All-Star forward Paul Millsap in recent days, according to league sources. S‎ources told ESPN.com that the Hawks, fearful of losing Millsap in free agency without compensation in the summer, are not openly shopping him but are taking calls on the 31-year-old and other pending free agents, notably sharpshooter Kyle Korver and swingman Thabo Sefolosha.

Will the Hawks bet on themselves again, similar to what they did last summer with Al Horford? That seems unlikely, considering they got burned without getting anything in exchange for Big Al. Though, I suppose signing Dwight Howard did lessen the blow.

If the Hawks reach the point of no return and decide to trade Paul Millsap, which teams should be on line 1? Well, we have five of them.

Toronto Raptors

Raptors Get: Paul Millsap

Hawks Get: Cory Joseph, Patrick Patterson, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam

If the Raptors and Hawks don’t use a third team, it could be rather difficult to get the contracts to matchup, though a trade of Cory Joseph, Patrick Patterson, Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam would work.

Should Toronto and Atlanta find a third team, the Hawks could likely get a pick or two also from the Raptors. Bottom line is, the Raptors should throw every asset it has at its disposal in order to try to land Paul Millsap.

Millsap would be the perfect fit in Toronto. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective and would be the team’s long-awaited answer at the power forward position. Millsap landing on the Raptors would also make a potential Eastern Conference Finals rematch that much more interesting.

Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers Get: Paul Millsap

Hawks Get: Ed Davis, Noah Vonleh, Al-Farouq Aminu, Pick(s)

The Portland Trail Blazers are six games under .500 and are falling short of expectations, to say the least. However, assuming that the Blazers refuse to move C.J. McCollum, who is the player the Hawks should ask for, Portland could theoretically send Ed Davis, Noah Vonleh, Al-Farouq Aminu and picks to the Hawks in exchange for Millsap.

Of course, if Atlanta can pry McCollum away from Portland they should do it. Though, they’d probably need the participation of a third team in order to match all the money.

Adding a player like Millsap could spark the Blazers and give them the much-needed jumpstart that they’re desperately missing right now.

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Get: Paul Millsap

Hawks Get: Jusuf Nurkic, Kenneth Faried, Pick(s)

The Denver Nuggets have a gluttony of assets at their disposal in their pursuit of a superstar, and could likely outbid every team on this list. However, who are they willing to move for a player that will become a free agent at the end of the season?

My best guess, not much. With that in mind, I don’t see why the Nuggets wouldn’t offer the package of Jusuf Nurkic, Kenneth Faried and a first-round pick, or two.

The Nuggets are close enough to the 8th-seeded team out West (right now, the Sacramento Kings) where an upgrade like Millsap could make all the difference – even if it is just for one season.

This could finally be the star that the Nuggets have been desperately searching for.

Indiana Pacers

Pacers Get: Paul Millsap

Hawks Get: Thaddeus Young, C.J. Miles

Before the season, many projected the Indiana Pacers as a top 5 team in the Eastern Conference. Nearly halfway through the season, it’s pretty safe to say that Indiana isn’t who we thought they’d be.

That’s nothing that a little Paul Millsap couldn’t fix, though. Even though the Pacers likely lack assets that some of the other teams on this list have, adding a player like Millsap could be something that the NBA doctor is ordering.

The Pacers need something to jumpstart their lethargic start. Giving Paul George a running mate like Millsap could make all the difference – and I’m not just talking strictly on the court.

Boston Celtics

Celtics Get: Paul Millsap

Hawks Get: Amir Johnson, Terry Rozier, Jordan Mickey, Pick(s)

The Boston Celtics, like the Nuggets, have a myriad of assets. Problem is, Danny Ainge has proved to be hesitant when it comes to unleashing his arsenal. Some like to believe that he’s waiting for the right moment. Others just believe that he’s cheap. Either way, this could be the moment that all changes.

Even though the Celtics won’t have to give up much for an expiring Paul Millsap, making a move for him would be a great move for Boston, especially considering that they believe they’re “one player away” from really competing with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.

If Ainge, and the Celtics, truly believe that, they’d be foolish to not entertain the possibility of acquiring a player like Millsap.

