NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams That Should Trade For Jusuf Nurkic

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly looking to trade third-year center Jusuf Nurkic. Which NBA teams should make a move for the bruising big man?

The Denver Nuggets have been experimenting with interior lineups for the better part of two seasons. Head coach Michael Malone has utilized the likes of Kenneth Faried, Nikola Jokic, and Jusuf Nurkic in his attempts to find the perfect starting duo.

After just one-and-a-half seasons, the Nuggets have reportedly decided upon which player is the odd man out.

Denver selected Nurkic at No. 16 in the 2014 NBA Draft and took Jokic just 25 spots later at No. 41 overall. Nurkic had an impressive rookie season in 2014-15, but lost his place to Jokic after suffering a severe knee injury.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Nuggets have accepted that the Jokic and Nurkic pairing doesn’t work and are looking to trade the latter member.

Sources told ESPN that the Nuggets — having acknowledged that it’s difficult to accommodate both Nurkic and Nikola Jokic in the same frontcourt — have made Nurkic available and are searching out deals that would give him the Bosnian big man an opportunity to go elsewhere and start anew.

That creates a tantalizing opportunity for a number of NBA teams.

Though Jokic has become the new craze in Denver, Nurkic has star potential of his own that could be explored in a different market. Thus far in 2016-17, he’s averaging 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 offensive boards, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 18.7 minutes per game.

The question is: which team should take a chance on Nurkic and give him a chance to realize his potential outside of Denver?

5. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been stocking up draft picks and quality young players for years on end. As Danny Ainge weighs his options on the trade front, it stands to reason that Jusuf Nurkic could be the big man Brad Stevens needs at center.

Boston’s committee of versatile big men are strong in numbers, but Nurkic is the upside player whom the Celtics could develop to anchor the interior.

Boston seems to prefer versatile big men who can space the floor, but Nurkic is a moldable young talent at 22 years of age. For Stevens, he could be the type of player whom Boston is currently lacking in the sense that Nurkic can put his shoulder into an opponent and get a quick two.

Alongside Al Horford, who can be physical but thrives as a finesse player, Nurkic could excel under Stevens.

Nurkic and Isaiah Thomas would make for an intriguing combination of scorers in the pick and roll. He could also be an intriguing complement to Marcus Smart as physical players who play with reckless abandon on defense.

If Boston is willing to part ways with Jae Crowder to get a trade done—and I’m not entirely they should be—this deal could get done.

4. Charlotte Hornets

There are few strategists as consistent or inventive as Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford. He’s facilitated the development of a number of high-quality players, including Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kemba Walker, and Marvin Williams.

The primary example of what Clifford can do to help Jusuf Nurkic take his game to the next level, however, is the incredible work he did with All-NBA center Al Jefferson.

Much like Jefferson, Nurkic is a bruising 7’0″ big man who can put his shoulder into a defender and finish at the rim. His post game isn’t as polished as Jefferson’s, but he’s shown the potential to be a high-quality post player.

With soft touch around the rim and good hands when coming off of the pick and roll, Nurkic has immediate value to a postseason-caliber team like Charlotte.

Nurkic does an excellent job of moving without the ball and ensuring that he’s in a position to be set up to score. That makes him the perfect complement to dynamic playmakers Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum.

If the Hornets are willing to give up a first-round draft pick to acquire Nurkic, he could be the player whom Clifford develops as his traditional big man of the future.

3. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are building towards the future and, after years of Dirk Nowitzki keeping them in the playoffs, are in position to secure a lottery pick. Nowitzki alone will keep Dallas relevant, but the Mavericks need to think about the future.

Andrew Bogut may be one of the league’s elite defensive players, but Nurkic could represent the future at the center position.

By acquiring Nurkic, Dallas would acquire a bruising interior force to complement Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews. He’s a physical defender who isn’t afraid to throw his body around, as well as an excellent rebounder and a capable post scorer.

If any tandem of basketball minds can help Nurkic turn his aggressive style of play into something more methodical, it’s Rick Carlisle and Dirk Nowitzki.

Nurkic has the potential to be a quality defensive player, but he needs to cut down on his fouls by being more responsible with when and how he contests shots. He’s limited offensively outside of the paint, but working with Nowitzki and Carlisle could change that.

Dallas is building for the future and Nurkic is the perfect center to help them prepare for the future—if and only if Dallas can keep its 2017 first-round draft pick.

2. Portland Trail Blazers

The most realistic destination for big man Jusuf Nurkic may be the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland has an abundance of depth and a significant measure of offensive talent, but it’s been working by-committee at the center position over the past two seasons.

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are off limits, but a vast majority of Portland’s supporting cast is available to be dealt.

Festus Ezeli has yet to play a game for Portland and the Trail Blazers are well below .500. That combination of realities implies that the Denver Nuggets could be the most likely team that Portland attempts to strike a deal with.

Nurkic may not be an elite defensive player, but he’s physical and aggressive on defense, and the type of player who could help save one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA.

Nurkic averaged 12.5 rebounds per 36 minutes in 2014-15 and 11.5 in 2015-16. He’s averaging 11.9 overall rebounds and 4.1 offensive boards per game in 2016-17—the type of numbers that Portland would undoubtedly benefit from adding to the mix.

Nurkic may not be an elite defensive player, but his strength, physicality, aggressiveness, rebounding, and upside could go a long way towards helping Portland improve in both the short and long-term.

1. New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans attempted to find a big and bruising interior force who could anchor the interior alongside Anthony Davis in Omer Asik. Unfortunately, Asik’s shortcomings on the offensive end of the floor were far too significant to overcome.

In Jusuf Nurkic, the Pelicans could essentially get the player whom Dell Demps wished he was trading for—and then subsequently re-signing despite the signs it was working.

Nurkic, like Asik, is a 7’0″ big man with a strong frame and the physicality to send a message to incoming slashers. He’s also an excellent rebounder, like Nurkic, who can create opportunities on the offensive glass and keep the opposition off of the defensive boards.

The difference between the two bruising European big men is that, unlike Asik, Nurkic has shown flashes of offensive brilliance.

Nurkic is currently averaging 16.6 points per 36 minutes, while Asik has a career-best mark of 12.2 from 2012-13. He’s shown flashes of being productive in the post, as well as having softer hands than Asik on the dive off the pick and roll.

New Orleans needs a big man who can help Davis down low by providing physicality and enthusiasm on both ends of the floor, and Nurkic can do exactly that.

If the Pelicans are willing to part ways with a high-caliber veteran and, potentially, a draft pick, Nurkic could push the organization in the right direction.

