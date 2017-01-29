NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Most Likely Landing Spots For Carmelo Anthony

With both parties apparently at an impasse, the latest NBA trade rumors appear to indicate the New York Knicks could find a taker for Carmelo Anthony before the deadline.

By all indications, the New York Knicks are doing everything in their power to move on from Carmelo Anthony ahead of the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline. There are a lot of rumors swirling around about potential landing spots, but only a select few are any bit realistic.

There are several factors playing into this. First off, is Anthony willing to ditch his no-trade clause? If he is, it’s assumed he’d only be willing to do it for a handful of teams. Location and championship potential would likely be vital in that regard.

Second, the trade needs to work from a financial standpoint. Anthony has a $24.5 million cap hit and his contract includes a 15 percent trade kicker. That’s a lot of money for any NBA team to absorb, especially for a player with so much baggage. Making that work will likely involve plenty of moving pieces.

There are just so many things to take into consideration. That’s why Carmelo is still a Knick even though president of basketball operations Phil Jackson has been searching far and wide for a trade partner. That being said, New York still has plenty of time to get a deal done with the deadline not until Feb. 23.

For now, let’s focus on teams that could actually land Anthony in the next few weeks. So here they are — the five most likely landing spots for the Knicks’ sudden outcast.

5. Los Angeles Lakers

I want to preface this by saying the Los Angeles Lakers are rather unlikely to land Anthony. They’ve seemed disinterested in making a deal, and general manager Mitch Kupchak isn’t willing to part ways with one of his three rising stars.

However, as I discussed previously, the Lakers were mentioned by Charley Rosen as a team Carmelo may be willing to waive his no-trade clause for. They made a run at him during his latest trip to free agency in 2014, but failed to woo him away from the Knicks.

If all other options fall through, though, I’d guess Jackson would at least ponder the possibility of reaching out to his former team. Los Angeles has some decent trade assets, and may be willing to part with them if it means landing that superstar they’ve been after for the past few years.

Imagine if New York offered to take Luol Deng or Timofey Mozgov off the Lakers’ hands. Both were big free agency mistakes this past offseason, taking significant tolls on the team’s salary cap in the process. Getting one of those contracts off the books would be a big plus for Los Angeles.

Still, I’ll say this again — this is highly unlikely. The Lakers appear happy with trusting the process, building through the draft and developing their young talent. It’s the right route to take for a team that’s tried way too hard in the past to build via trade.

4. Boston Celtics

The next team on the list is a bit of a wild card. And yet, the chances of this one happening are much higher than those of the previous team.

According to The Vertical, the Boston Celtics were one of the teams the Knicks reached out to about a potential Anthony trade. While it’s unclear what the parameters of a deal would look like, it’s interesting to see Boston enter the mix.

Realistically, the Celtics could use another star scorer to take pressure off of Isaiah Thomas. It also happens they possess plenty of firepower when it comes to potential trade chips. They’ve got some bigger contracts they wouldn’t mind unloading, and plenty of draft picks to sweeten the deal.

Boston could send a package of Amir Johnson, Jae Crowder and Jonas Jerebko to the Knicks for Carmelo and Kyle O’Quinn. The deal works from a financial standpoint, and nets New York two expiring contracts in the process.

I’m not saying this is a likely option. However, if the Knicks truly are desperate to unload Anthony and his massive contract, it could come down to a team like the Celtics to get the job done.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

Now we’re getting to the legitimate contenders.

There is a very good chance that if Anthony is moved before the deadline, Cleveland will be his new home. Even ESPN’s Brian Windhorst felt confident in that assertion.

So why the Cavaliers? Well, Rosen mentioned them as a team Carmelo would waive his no-trade clause for. Then there’s the obvious appeal of playing for the reigning champions, who are currently sitting atop the Eastern standings. Seeing as Anthony has no ring, playing for a team with a real shot at winning it all seems logical.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Knicks already came to Cleveland with a trade offer. They proposed a swap of Anthony and Kevin Love, but were turned down. Despite that, another ESPN report claimed New York is still attempting to find a deal that appeals to the Cavaliers.

The reason Cleveland lands at No. 3 on this list, though, is their financial situation. They’re already way over the cap, and aren’t in a great spot to absorb Anthony’s gaudy contract. As great as it would be to see LeBron James and Carmelo teaming up, it’s going to take some serious maneuvering to make it work.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

Since the Carmelo-Knicks situation dissolved, one of the teams most often mentioned as a possible landing spot has been the Clippers. Rosen mentioned them as a team of interest for Anthony, and talks between the two parties appear to be ongoing.

As a matter of fact, it seems like Knicks are willing to do just about anything to make a deal happen. By that, I mean there’s a good chance they wouldn’t net one of the Clippers’ three stars as compensation.

Now that just seems ridiculous if you ask me. Why would Jackson be willing to part with a superstar like Anthony without getting a superstar in return? Is he really that desperate? According to an ESPN report, that’s exactly what’s being discussed behind closed doors right now.

New York and Los Angeles are trying to find a third partner to work out a deal that sends Anthony to the Clippers. That deal would likely not include Blake Griffin, Chris Paul or DeAndre Jordan. Instead, players such as Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers have been mentioned as possible returns.

So if a deal is already in the works, why aren’t the Clippers No. 1 on this list? Continue on and I’ll explain.

1. New York Knicks

Maybe this isn’t a “landing spot,” but you get my point.

As desperate as the Knicks are getting to move on from Anthony, it still seems a bit crazy — and complicated. There are just so many moving parts that a deal coming to fruition seems unlikely.

First, Anthony has a no-trade clause and will likely only waive it to go where he wants to go. Unfortunately, he may not be wanted where he wants to go, or the team he wants to play for may not have the money to absorb his massive contract and trade kicker.

Even if the financials work out, will New York be happy with the offered compensation? The whole situation with the Clippers makes it seem as though Jackson is willing to take far less than he’s giving away, but will that ring true when it comes time to make a final decision? I’m not so sure that will be the case.

It’s also a well-known fact that Carmelo loves the Big Apple and isn’t eager to uproot his family. That was likely a big factor in the inclusion of a no-trade clause in the first place.

As damaged as this relationship appears to be, I just don’t see a trade happening right now. Instead, I’d expect these two parties to part ways at the end of the season one way or another, playing out the remaining games as cordially as possible.

Sorry to burst the bubble of hopeful Clippers or Cavaliers fans everywhere. As great of an idea as it seem on the surface, chances are slim you’ll be seeing Carmelo suited up in your team’s respective colors this season.

