NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Fun Hypothetical DeMarcus Cousins Trades

NBA Trade Rumors: With the expectation that we’re growing closer and closer to a DeMarcus Cousins trade, here are five deals that would make sense

DeMarcus Cousins is a ticking time bomb.

Not because he can’t control his temper – although that’s a different conversation for another day – but because of the basketball hell that he finds himself in with the Sacramento Kings. He tries to say the right things and behave himself to the best of his abilities; still, at times his frustration can’t help but seep through the cracks.

The big elephant in the room? When will the Sacramento Kings finally decide to trade DeMarcus Cousin? It’s coming. Sooner or later. There’s no way Cousins signs an extension with the Kings, no matter how much more money he can make with them. The dysfunction and toxic aura that surrounds this franchise far outweighs the reward.

Where could the Kings legitimately move Boogie Cousins? Well, we have a few realistic – and fun – suggestions.

Boston Celtics

Celtics Get: DeMarcus Cousins

Kings Get: Amir Johnson, Marcus Smart, 2017 Nets First-Round Pick

The Sacramento Kings will probably ask for more, but this is a trade that could legitimately go down. There’s no way the Celtics are going to part ways with both Marcus Smart and Avery Bradley. In this scenario, the Kings finally get a young point guard that they can build around and perhaps the most coveted asset out there not named Boogie Cousins – not Amir Johnson, but the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected 2017 first-round pick.

Boston would have the lineup of Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Al Horford and DeMarcus Cousins. Tell me that’s not one of the best starting fives in the NBA. It is.

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Get: DeMarcus Cousins

Kings Get: Nikola Jokic, Kenneth Faried, Will Barton

If there’s one team out there that has assets, it’s the Denver Nuggets. Just take a glance at their roster, it’s loaded with young talented players. The good thing about the Nuggets is that there’s probably a number of hypothetical deals that they can throw at the Kings.

The package of Jokic, Faried and Barton is just one of them. I think that would be a solid return for Boogie Cousins. And if the Kings would rather have a draft pick or two, they could remove one of the players listed and add a pick or two. No big deal.

If the Kings ever decide that they’re ready to deal Cousins, the Nuggets should be one of the first teams that they call.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Get: DeMarcus Cousins

Kings Get: Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Nick Young

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to DeMarcus Cousins in the past, but they actually have the assets to get a deal done now. Question is, are the Lakers willing to give up said assets? Assuming that D’Angelo Russell is off the table, the Lakers could theoretically send a trade package centered around Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle; Nick Young would be thrown in to make the salaries work.

The Lakers would, of course, get Cousins in exchange. Los Angeles would return to prominence and the Kings would be well on their way to a proper rebuild, around Ingram.

Washington Wizards

Wizards Get: DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay, Arron Afflalo

Kings Get: Bradley Beal, Marcin Gortat, Otto Porter Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr., First-Round Pick(s)

In good ole blockbuster fashion, the Wizards and Kings would swap big names in order to right their franchises. Sacramento would get a new face in Bradley Beal, along with promising young prospects Otto Porter Jr and Kelly Oubre Jr.

As a favor, though, they’d have to absorb Marcin Gortat’s contract to make the numbers all work.

The Wizards, on the other had, would reunite John Wall with Boogie and would gain wing players Rudy Gay and Arron Afflalo to cope with the losses of Porter and Oubre. I’m not sure if this would solve either franchises problems – or issues – but it’s at least worth the risk.

Miami Heat

Heat Get: DeMarcus Cousins, Omri Casspi

Kings Get: Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson, Future Pick

The Miami Heat would need to trade Goran Dragic and a couple young prospects, including Justise Winslow, in order to get the Sacramento Kings on the phone. Even then, they’d probably have to throw in a pick or two in order to seal the deal.

Assuming that the Kings won’t want Hassan Whiteside in return, the Heat could theoretically trade Whiteside to a third team in such deal in order to get back either supporting pieces or picks.

Sacramento would get a veteran point guard and a couple young pieces to build around, in the even that they don’t want to “blow it all up”.

Of course, this is probably the least likeliest of deals, though, you can never count out Pat Riley. Still, this deal would really cost the Heat. So much so, that they might think twice about pulling the trigger. W

