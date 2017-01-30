NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Possible Reasons Philly Said No to the Cleveland Cavaliers

In recent NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers turned down a trade that would send TJ McConnell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Could these be the reasons why?

Yesterday, news broke that TJ McConnell was the main target in the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with the Philadelphia 76ers. While the news just broke and these reasons are not verified, they could very well be true when more information is released about one of the hottest NBA trade rumors.

Obviously, the news broke of the trade (whatever it was) being rejected by the Philadelphia 76ers. The main source of this news was a reporter for the Philly Inquirer that broke it to the public on Twitter.

This news does not come as a shock to Cavalier fans. Several weeks ago, Cleveland superstar LeBron James said this according to ESPN:

“Yeah, it’s my last time saying it,” James said. “We need a point guard.”

This was a powerful statement from the renown leader of the Cavaliers. It seems that the management is certainly taking it to heart. Many believed that this team was targeting players like Jameer Nelson, Jarrett Jack, or Deron Williams. While Nelson seemed to be the front runner, it was McConnell who would have taken the cake.

But, Philadelphia said no, and here are three reasons why I think they didn’t do it.

Reason #1: Cleveland Low-Balled the Offer

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in place to acquire a veteran point guard, and after their last trade, they probably got a little trade happy. Many consider GM David Griffin to be one of the best in the business, and he certainly is.

With that said, his insane trading ability can only go so far. The Cavaliers recently traded for Kyle Korver sending only Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams (who is still indefinitely out), and some cash to Atlanta.

This was one of the several magical moves that Griffin has made over the course of his tenure. Korver is a 35-year-old small forward that is only known for sharpshooter ability. It seemed pointless for a Hawks team that is looking towards the future to hold onto him.

This is the exact opposite for the Philadelphia 76ers. McConnell is much more valuable than a Korver-like player. For starters, he is only 24 years old. The Cavaliers and the upper management probably low-balled the offer for him trying to yet again get another stellar offer.

After the Philadelphia 76ers dissect the offer, they obviously said no, and it will be interesting to see if Cleveland could spark up the conversation with a more enticing offer.

Reason 2: Philly Has a Weak Backcourt

The Philadelphia 76ers have Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, and Nerlens Noel. Along with Robert Covington and Dario Saric, their front court is among the best in the NBA which is saying something for the 76ers.

Their backcourt is the team’s biggest weakness, and it isn’t even close. Their other backcourt members besides McConnell include Gerald Henderson (who has been surprisingly consistent), Jerryd Bayless, and Sergio Rodriguez.

This team needs backcourt help, and they need to keep McConnell. Believe it or not, but the 76ers are 29th in the NBA in guard scoring. This is why they must keep all available backcourt assets. The Cavaliers also were most likely not trading them a quality backcourt player either, so it seems even more irrational for the 76ers.

McConnell is also only 24-years-old. This 76ers team is a young squad. They have been chanting “Trust the process” all season, and while it is usually towards Joel Embiid, it could also be used as they are looking at how young their players are and the process that this development will be.

Just from a depth-chart perspective, it seems a bit ridiculous to think that the 76ers would kill their most vulnerable position just for a potentially poor draft pick and some other player (most likely trade offer).

Reason #3: The 76ers Have Been Rolling

Why kill something that is just starting to click? This 76ers team won 10 games in all of the 2015-2016 season. They have won nine games in 2017 alone, and they are up to seventeen on the season.

Being 10-5 in their last 15, the 76ers have revived not only Philadelphia basketball, but the entire clubhouse as the vision that Hinkie had is finally coming to fruition. TJ McConnell could be in this vision.

While McConnell has not been a playmaker for Philly, he has averaged 6.0 assists this season. His game as of late has also been fantastic, he has averaged 8.6 points per game and 9.0 assists per game over his last 10 games. From Philadelphia’s perspective, why would they give away a point guard that is playing very well for most likely very little?

This trade was over before it started. Philly isn’t going to trade away a capable 24-year-old point guard for a bad pick and maybe DeAndre Liggins. I am a McConnell fan, so hopefully the Cavaliers can counter with something a bit better and bring his young talent to Cleveland.

Tell us. Do you think McConnell would be a good fit in Cleveland?

This article originally appeared on