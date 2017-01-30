NBA Trade Rumor: Utah Jazz Looking to Bolster Roster For Playoffs

The NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching and, according to a report, the Utah Jazz are looking to get extra help for the playoff race.

There’s no debating the fact that the Utah Jazz have reached finally reached the upper echelon of teams in the NBA. After years building through the draft, accumulating assets and developing young players, the team now boasts a Top 5 roster in the Western Conference and a surefire playoff squad.

Nevertheless, the Jazz band has yet to play it’s best music this season and improvements could still be made in more than one area. According to a report from Keith P. Smith of RealGM and FanRagSports, that is exactly what Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey is looking to do ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Says Smith, via Twitter: “Sources: UTA trying to add help for playoff push but cautious with long-term salary. Gobert extension kicks in next year + Hayward/Hill FA.”

Sources: UTA trying to add help for playoff push but cautious with long term salary. Gobert extension kicks in next year + Hayward/Hill FA. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 30, 2017

On multiple occasions, Lindsey has expressed a willingness to make deals if he thinks it will help the Jazz in the long-term. He proved as much last summer by swinging the No. 12 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft for starting point guard George Hill. Lindsey also managed to turn the team’s rights into Olivier Hanlan (likely a career Euro player) into Boris Diaw.

Still, the Jazz GM is also wary of making moves just for the sake of doing so or putting the franchise into any compromising situations financially or otherwise. As such, Smith’s statement that the team is being cautious rings true. In any event, Lindsey will likely be active in listening to other teams as the trade deadline approaches.

To date, the only real Jazz rumor with any meat on its bones comes from Marc Stein’s report that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be interesting in acquiring Jazz backup point guard Shelvin Mack. However, the Cavs players that Jazz brass would actually be interested in probably aren’t available.

Moreover, Cleveland may just be looking to deal its $4.4 million traded player exception, which is set to expire next month.

Regardless of the likelihood of Mack getting moved, the team’s backup point guard situation has been less than satisfactory. The acquisition of a steadier backcourt hand behind Hill could definitely be a boon for the playoff race.

Purple & Blues’ own Jared Woodcox examined some interesting point guard trade options HERE.

Utah may also benefit from a shake-up at the shooting guard spot, where Rodney Hood has been inconsistent and Alec Burks is still battling back from multiple injuries. Some have questioned the long-term viability of playing Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert together as well.

At 30-19 on the year, the Jazz may not need to make a deal. That said, they’re likely open to making the right one if it comes along.

This article originally appeared on