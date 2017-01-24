NBA: The Deserving 2017 All-Star Game Reserves

With the 2017 NBA All-Star game starters announced, it’s time to turn our attention to the players most deserving of being a reserve in the game.

Now that the announcement of the NBA All-Star game starters has provided enough debate over “snubs”, it’s time to create even more of a debate with the reserves. While the reserves won’t actually be announced until Thursday, Jan. 26th, let’s take a stab at who is most deserving for the remaining 14 spots on the All-Star rosters.

There are a couple of things to note about the reserves. First, the head coaches determine who will be the All-Star reserves. Second, each conference will add three players in the frontcourt, two in the backcourt and two wild card picks to their rosters as reserves.

There are plenty of deserving players in each conference and surely there will be a few “snubs” this year as there are every year. This article reflects who I would pick for the reserve spots if given a ballot, and surely there will be plenty of debates about these remaining All-Star spots.

With that being said, let’s get in to who I believe should be the All-Star game reserves from each conference, starting with the East.

Eastern Conference Backcourt Reserves

Isaiah Thomas

Thomas has been brilliant for the Boston Celtics this season, turning in to an unstoppable scoring threat capable of simply taking over games in the fourth quarter. Thomas is scoring a career-high 29.0 points per game on a 53.7 effective field goal percentage, also a career high.

Thomas is posting a 9.1 offensive box plus-minus and 5.9 offensive win shares, highlighting just how much of an offensive force he has been for the Celtics. Finally, we can’t ignore Thomas’s incredible play in the fourth quarter. Thomas leads the NBA in points per game scored in the fourth quarter and is currently on pace to score more fourth quarter points than any player in Celtics history!

Although Thomas will never be solid (or even average) defensively, he certainly makes up for his shortcomings on that end of the floor with his explosive offense. For those reasons, Thomas is a surefire All-Star this season.

Kyle Lowry

Lowry should have been the Toronto Raptors guard in the starting lineup, but that’s a discussion for another day (or article). Lowry has been the best Raptor this season and has arguably been the best guard in the Eastern Conference so far.

Lowry is posting 22.3 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent shooting on three-pointers. Then you look at Lowry’s advanced numbers and continue to question how he wasn’t selected as a starter.

Lowry currently has an astounding 64 percent true shooting percentage, 7.3 box plus-minus, and 7.34 real plus-minus, good for second in the league. Lowry has been good on both ends of the floor and not only is he a guaranteed All-Star reserve, he should be starting the game.

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Reserves

Kevin Love

Love has returned to his level of play from his Minnesota Timberwolves days this season, putting up great numbers on a (unsurprisingly) winning Cleveland Cavaliers team. For the season, Love is posting 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game on a 51.3 effective field goal percentage.

Love also has a 116 offensive rating and 4.77 real plus-minus (including a 1.78 defensive real plus-minus), which is good for fourth in the league among power forwards.

Love has been a huge part of the Cavaliers offense, as he has a 27 usage percentage, his highest in his three seasons in Cleveland. Love is certainly deserving of returning to the All-Star game this season.

Paul Millsap

It’s no secret that Millsap has declined this season. His Player Efficiency Rating (18.7), true shooting percentage (53.3), and box plus-minus (3.4) are all down from last season. Heck, as of a couple of weeks ago it seemed Millsap was on his way to playing with another team this season.

However, the Atlanta Hawks have turned around their season and Millsap has still been a big part of that. The Hawks are a far better team with Millsap on the court (10.9 points per 100 possessions better) and Millsap is still providing solid play on both ends of the floor.

Millsap is still posting a 5.59 real plus-minus (good for second in the league among power forwards) and has contributed 6.96 wins according to RPM (good for third among power forwards). Millsap is still an elite (and underrated) player and is deserving of what could be his last All-Star game.

Joel Embiid

Yes you read that right. Joel Embiid deserves to be an NBA All-Star this season. Am I trusting the process a little too much? Maybe. But Embiid has been sensational so far this season for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers are actually winning games this season. They are currently on pace to win 29 games, which would be a 19-game improvement over last season. And the biggest reason for this improvement is the play of Embiid.

For the season, Embiid is putting up 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game, in only 25.3 minutes per game due to the continuing minutes restriction he is on. Those numbers translated to per-36 minutes? 28.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. Those are best center in the league type numbers being posted by a rookie.

Embiid is also posting a 24.1 PER, 3.7 box plus-minus (including a 3.5 defensive box plus-minus), and a 58 true shooting percentage (on a 36.2 usage percentage!).

I get all of the arguments regarding the lack of playing time for Embiid and that he has already sat out 12 games of the season. Those are legitimate arguments to be made, but Embiid’s value and contributions when on the floor are certainly deserving of an All-Star spot.

Embiid has been one of the 12 most impactful players in the Eastern Conference this season in terms of value to his team. When Embiid plays, the Sixers actually resemble a competent NBA team, and Embiid has a 3.2 net rating on a team that is 15-27! Also, who wouldn’t want to see Embiid have fun during the All-Star game? Maybe he’ll be able to get that date with Rihanna…

Eastern Conference Wildcards

John Wall

Wall’s perception among fans took a hit early in the season as the Washington Wizards got off to a rough start. However, Wall has picked up his play as the Wizards have turned around their season.

Wall is averaging a career high 23 points per game to go along with 10.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and a league leading 2.2 steals per game. Looking at the advanced stats, Wall has a 23.6 PER, 4.9 win shares, and a 4.6 box plus-minus. Also, Wall has a 3.50 real plus-minus, which is good for sixth in the league among point guards.

Wall is one of the best point guards on both ends of the floor, and now that the Wizards are back to their (mostly) winning ways, Wall is a surefire All-Star this season.

Kemba Walker

Walker has exploded as the go-to player on the Charlotte Hornets. Walker is putting up a career-high 23 points per game to go along with 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Also, Walker is shooting a career high 41.4 percent on three pointers, showing he has worked hard on improving his offensive game. Looking at the advanced statistics, Walker has a 3.17 real plus-minus, good for seventh among point guards. Also, Walker’s 22 PER and 4.6 box plus-minus aren’t too shabby either.

Walker is the leader of a Hornets team that is coming off a very successful season in 2015-16, and is comfortably a playoff team this season, mainly due to Walker’s emergence.

Western Conference Backcourt Reserves

Russell Westbrook

The man is averaging a triple-double.

Mike Conley (injury replacement for Chris Paul)

As Kevin Pelton suggests (ESPN Insider required) the NBA should name Paul as an All-Star and then have an injury replacement for him.

Paul has been great for the L.A. Clippers this season and is certainly deserving of being an All-Star, even if he won’t actually be able to play in the game. Paul is posting a 127 offensive rating, 10.2 box plus-minus, 27.4 PER, and a league leading 9.27 real plus-minus. Also, the Clippers really struggle without Paul, highlighting how valuable he is for them.

However, because Paul won’t be able to play, a replacement is needed, so look no further than Mike Conley.

Although Conley has missed 12 games this season, there is no doubt that he is in the middle of the best season of his career, as he is posting career highs in points per game (18.9), rebounds per game (3.8), box plus-minus (4.9), true shooting percentage (57.8), and PER (21.6).

Conley is also ninth among point guards in real plus-minus, and is valuable on both ends of the floor for a Grizzlies team that is fifth in the league defensively.

Western Conference Frontcourt Reserves

Draymond Green

Green is that do-it-all player every team needs. Whether it’s going inside to do the dirty work of rebounding or defending the rim or play-making and shooting threes, Green can and will do it.

Green has taken a reduced role with the Warriors as expected, but that has not limited his contributions to the team in any way. Green is putting up 10.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, to go along with 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Also, Green is first in the league among power forwards in real plus-minus with 5.91, has contributed 7.59 wins according to RPM, has a league leading 5 defensive box plus-minus, and a 6.2 box plus-minus. Safe to say, Green is doing it all for the Warriors this season, and he will be rewarded with his second straight All-Star game appearance.

DeMarcus Cousins

Another easy selection. Cousins is doing everything he can for the Sacramento Kings, and while it isn’t resulting in wins, it is certainly resulting in eye-popping performances. Cousins is averaging 28 points per game (a career high) to go along with 10.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

The advanced numbers highlight just how well Cousins is playing. Cousins has a 26.8 PER, 6.6 box plus-minus, 5.2 win shares, and a 5.50 real plus-minus. Also, Cousins has contributed 7.25 wins according to RPM, second among power forwards.

Cousins may not have the right environment around him, but that isn’t stopping him from putting up some of the best numbers and performances in the league.

Rudy Gobert

Gobert has quickly become one of the most underrated players in the league. Gobert has been a monster this season for the Utah Jazz, especially on the defensive end as he is anchoring the second best defense in the league. The numbers (and the eye test) prove just how well Gobert is playing and how much he has grown as a player.

Gobert is averaging 12.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, and a league-leading 2.5 blocks per game, all on 67 percent shooting from the field. However, Gobert’s advanced stats may be even more impressive.

Gobert is posting a 128 offensive rating, 98 defensive rating, 22.3 PER, 68.6 (league leading) true shooting percentage, a 5.3 box plus-minus, and a 4.54 real plus-minus (first among centers). Oh, and Gobert has contributed 6.47 wins according to RPM, also best among centers in the league.

Gobert is a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. He defends the rim exceptionally well and knows his role on offense. He is emerging as a top-five center in the NBA (I would argue he’s already in that conversation), and certainly deserves a spot in this year’s All-Star game.

Western Conference Wildcards

Marc Gasol

After an injury-riddled 2015-16 campaign, Gasol is back with a vengeance for the Memphis Grizzlies. Now armed with the ability to shoot threes (38.8 percent on the season), Gasol is averaging a career high in points (20.1) and assists (4.2) per game.

Then you consider that Gasol has a 21 PER, 4.7 box plus-minus, 3.15 real plus-minus, and is anchoring the fifth best defense in the league. Gasol is the heart of the “grit and grind” Grizzlies, and did a masterful job of maintaining the ship early in the season when injuries plagued Memphis. Marc Gasol surely deserves a return to the All-Star game this season.

Gordon Hayward

The final wildcard spot in the Western Conference came down to Hayward, Klay Thompson, and Karl Anthony-Towns. I decided to reward Hayward for his big jump in production this season for a very good Utah Jazz team.

Hayward has increased his scoring and rebounding to career highs (22.1 and 5.7 respectively), while continuing to work on his defense. Hayward is currently posting a 22.6 PER, a 60.2 true shooting percentage and a 4.7 box plus-minus (bolstered by a career high 0.4 defensive box plus-minus).

Hayward has taken a larger role for the Jazz and has been a big reason why the Jazz are tied for fourth in the Western Conference standings while having to deal with countless injuries to key players so far this season. For those reasons, Hayward deserves to join his teammate Rudy Gobert in New Orleans this season for the All-Star Game.

