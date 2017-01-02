NBA Standings: Warriors start 2017 on top

The current NBA standings have the Golden State Warriors with the best record to kick off 2017, much to the surprise of nobody.

With the new year having arrived, hope springs eternal in the Oracle Arena. The Golden State Warriors find themselves with the best record in the NBA currently and they are the team that people expected them to be.

While the real matter of business doesn’t begin until the playoffs, the team is going to finish with a ridiculous amount of wins again and there’s just too many to count over the last few years at this point.

December was an interesting month in the NBA. Injuries and tough losses have dropped the Los Angeles Clippers from contender all the way to team just sitting there in the seventh seed at the moment. The eighth seed is currently occupied by two teams tied with a 14-19 record.

Needless to say, the Warriors should do everything in their power to get that top seed to get the equivalent of a first-round bye this year. They can’t rest at all however, as the San Antonio Spurs are still on their heels pushing them with a 27-7 record.

The Eastern Conference is pretty much the same as last year. The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently at the top along with the Toronto Raptors right behind them. As for behind them, that’s going to be musical chairs for the rest of the year. Here’s a look at the current NBA standings.

Western Conference

1 Golden State Warriors 29 5 2 San Antonio Spurs 27 7 3 Houston Rockets 26 9 4 Utah Jazz 21 13 5 Oklahoma City Thunder 21 13 6 Memphis Grizzlies 22 14 7 LA Clippers 22 14 8 Sacramento Kings 14 19 Denver Nuggets 14 19 Portland Trail Blazers 15 21 New Orleans Pelicans 14 21 Los Angeles Lakers 12 25 Minnesota Timberwolves 11 23 Dallas Mavericks 10 24 Phoenix Suns 10 24

Eastern Conference

1 Cleveland Cavaliers 25 7 2 Toronto Raptors 23 10 3 Boston Celtics 20 14 4 Charlotte Hornets 19 15 5 Atlanta Hawks 18 16 6 Washington Wizards 16 16 7 Milwaukee Bucks 16 16 8 Indiana Pacers 17 18 New York Knicks 16 17 Chicago Bulls 16 18 Detroit Pistons 16 20 Orlando Magic 15 20 Miami Heat 10 25 Philadelphia 76ers 8 24 Brooklyn Nets 8 24

We’re now entering the part of the year where this will continue to fluctuate from seeds three through eight as the top teams continue to separate themselves and put a little distance in the teams below them.

With the Spurs right behind them, the Warriors need to keep racking up as many wins as possible and taking advantage of any San Antonio loss that they can. The contenders are emerging as expected and some teams are outperforming where they should be. It should be a fun few months in the NBA.

This article originally appeared on