NBA Social Rankings: Who Won The Week?

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. The 10th week of the NBA season featured some familiar social stars—J.R. Smith, Nick Young, the Sacramento Kings…and babies. We'll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Sacramento Kings

RT if this should be the Western Conference starters Stephen Cury

Russell Westbrok

James Haren

Kevin Duran

DeMarcus Cousins

#NBAVote — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 28, 2016

No one really had as good a moment online as the Kings did this week. Not only did they make us all laugh, but they secured over 13,000 extra votes for Boogie Cousins in the process!

2. Ron Baker

.@RonBaker31 here for a last-minute gift idea for the holidays! BUY NOW! https://t.co/U8HPHV9vRq pic.twitter.com/OEkwjl7HdQ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 24, 2016

This is Ron’s second appearance on the Social Rankings, and You’re Too Big To Dream Small is absolutely a real book. And it’s only $19.95.

3. LeBron James

Even the great ones can’t eat an entire clove of garlic without some pain. He needed a banana!!

He also called Richard Jefferson 95 years old.

4. Joe Ingles

Joe Ingles: He’s a fantastic shooter on and off the floor.

5. San Antonio Spurs

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!–{cke_protected}%3Cscript%20async%20defer%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fv.embedcdn.com%2Fembed.js%22%3E%3C%2Fscript%3E–&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Absolutely riveting stuff on Christmas Day.

Absolutely riveting stuff on Christmas Day.

6. Jared Sullinger Guess who's back — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) December 29, 2016 Back again — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) December 29, 2016 Shady's back tell a friend — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) December 29, 2016 LOVE THAT SONG!!!! — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) December 29, 2016 7. J.R. Smith Bonus points for that custom winter cap. 8. Nick Young &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!–{cke_protected}%3Cscript%20async%20defer%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fv.embedcdn.com%2Fembed.js%22%3E%3C%2Fscript%3E–&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Watch until the very end. 9. Evan Turner Warning: NSFW Language &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;div &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;iframe src=”https://streamable.com/e/6avm7″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen scrolling=”no” width=”640″ height=”360″ Watch until the very end. 9. Evan Turner (Warning: NSFW Language) &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!–{cke_protected}%3Cscript%20async%20defer%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fv.embedcdn.com%2Fembed.js%22%3E%3C%2Fscript%3E–&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Are Uggs really that versatile, though? Are Uggs really that versatile, though? 10. Dedicated Dirk fan TFW Dirk is back#NBAGIF pic.twitter.com/UGfXpk00Lj — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2016 He wore his Dirk jersey at Staples Center and busted it out once they showed him on the jumbotron. Dude with the immediate double thumbs down makes this 10 times funnier.

This article originally appeared on