NBA Social Rankings: Who Won The Week?

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. The 10th week of the NBA season featured some familiar social stars—J.R. Smith, Nick Young, the Sacramento Kings…and babies. We'll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Sacramento Kings

No one really had as good a moment online as the Kings did this week. Not only did they make us all laugh, but they secured over 13,000 extra votes for Boogie Cousins in the process!

2. Ron Baker

This is Ron’s second appearance on the Social Rankings, and You’re Too Big To Dream Small is absolutely a real book. And it’s only $19.95.

3. LeBron James

Even the great ones can’t eat an entire clove of garlic without some pain. He needed a banana!!

He also called Richard Jefferson 95 years old.

4. Joe Ingles

Joe Ingles: He’s a fantastic shooter on and off the floor.

5. San Antonio Spurs

 
Absolutely riveting stuff on Christmas Day.

6. Jared Sullinger

7. J.R. Smith

Bonus points for that custom winter cap.

8. Nick Young

Watch until the very end.

9. Evan Turner

(Warning: NSFW Language)

 

Are Uggs really that versatile, though?

10. Dedicated Dirk fan

He wore his Dirk jersey at Staples Center and busted it out once they showed him on the jumbotron. Dude with the immediate double thumbs down makes this 10 times funnier.

