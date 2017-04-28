NBA Social Rankings: Who Won The Press Conference?

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, we head to the podium and rank the best postgame press conference moments, because that’s what everyone online cared about the most. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

This might not be a popular choice for the top spot with the week Russell Westbrook had in front of the mic, but it’s the right one in my eyes. The No + walkout was simply hilarious. No joke, I laughed out loud for a minute straight after it happened. What a question by that reporter, too, he knew what he wanted and he got it.

Westbrook didn’t win this back-and-forth with Pat Beverley. In fact, he didn’t just lose, he got pretty brutally owned. But this response was pure Russ, an angry snap. I laughed nearly as hard at this as I did at Hoiberg.

This was probably the moment of the week, even though it wasn’t funny and—dare I say—out of line of Russ. Still, it had the Internet buzzing.

Oh, hell yeah. This is the good stuff. Beverley surely didn’t know how many shots Russ had put up to get his 40, but facts don’t matter. The truth is, he was absolutely right, Russ had to toss up difficult attempts against that defense.

NBA kids >>>>>

Gave him the look your mom used to give you when she knew you weren’t actually going out to the movies on Friday night.

Jimmy Butler went all the way in on Marcus Smart

Even though Marcus Smart absolutely is about that life, this was still a pretty vicious dunk. The “calm down” at the end was really what elevated this from good to great.

Well, some heroes wear capes.

Kinda wanted to rank Markieff Morris here instead because clearly he got to these guys.

Don't ask Pop a question he's already been asked 😂

Pop is the journalism police.

