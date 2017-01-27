NBA Social Rankings: The Sacramento Kings Put On A Clinic

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. For the first time in what seems like forever, Joel Embiid was relatively silent online, and let some underappreciated social media stars rise to the top of the rankings. From the Kings’ improbable victory over the Cavs to JaVale McGee’s Chick-fil-A discount, there was plenty of fun to be had this week. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Sacramento Kings

I’ll be honest, even if Joel Embiid had sent out five tweets and done three Instagram Lives he might not top what the Kings did this week.

On Wednesday night, Sacramento pulled off a surprise upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they had a BLAST talking about it online.

During the game, they proved that old Lance Stephenson meme can still be effective, using it to make fun of LeBron:

First Joakim's free throw, now LBJ…smh pic.twitter.com/vSnXHN0LXO — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

Then, after they clinched a victory in overtime, they went absolutely bonkers.

This one's for the Land… pic.twitter.com/GiJ2wSEoOZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

CLEVELANDDDD THIS IS FOR YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/xPu89PnTQQ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

Even the next morning, they were still going.

It's a beautiful morning after that Kings W. pic.twitter.com/DyPBEeN6z5 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

And to top it all off, one of their players perfectly ethered an official for making a bad call…

2. Ty Lawson

Ah, yes, it’s the player that perfectly ethered an official for making a bad call. After the Kings appeared to be hosed on a phantom foul call by official Michael Smith late in a close loss to the Bulls, Lawson dropped some heat on IG. Smith? He’s that old fish dude from Spongebob.

To be quite honest, the two look a lot alike.

This is one of my favorite episodes, when SpongeBob is running from some large flounder who is going to beat him up. He points behind him and mistakenly identifies the bully as a random, very nice old fish man.

The NBA and SpongeBob, finally coming together.

3. JaVale McGee

JaVale went on a long Twitter bender on Thursday morning, firing off something like 20 or 30 tweets. This one was clearly the best:

My mans gave us free chic fil a and didn't ask for shi… I had to blast him online for being a dope dude! Make this man go viral… pic.twitter.com/YC3XSLTQyM — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) January 26, 2017

Please, Chick-fil-A. Please. I beg of you. Do not punish this very nice gentleman for giving JaVale McGee free Chick-fil-A.

4. Joel Embiid

Once again the popular vote didn't matter…… — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 27, 2017

It came right at the buzzer this week, but Embiid snuck into the rankings with this quip about getting snubbed from the All-Star team.

5. Dion Waiters

Okay, so Dion kind of owned this week on the court, but he ignited the Internet by turning his favorite quote into our new favorite quote.

Also, I interviewed him. I will shamelessly plug that here.

6. Kent Bazemore

I almost wanted to rank Dennis Schröder over Bazemore because of his priceless reaction.

7. Memphis Grizzlies

Meet the newest member of the Grizz Grannies & Grandpas, @mrvincecarter15! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EOo2VOHNwk — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 26, 2017

This was pretty amazing, the Grizzlies got some old folks to dance and make Vince Carter feel old on his 40th birthday. The best part? Vince clumsily trying and failing to hide that wine quickly.

8. LeBron James

I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat… — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

Wait, why’s LeBron on here? That’s just a normal tweet, no idea wh—

then you know how to bounce back — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

*removes sunglasses*

My god. LeBron’s subtweeting again.

9. Nate Robinson

Look, shooters gotta shoot. Shooters…have got…to shoot. Someone, anyone, please give Nathan a 10-day contract.



Nate Robinson is still looking for work on Instagram pic.twitter.com/8TTS7WqwE2 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 26, 2017

10. Boban

BOBANNNNNN!

