NBA Social Rankings: The Sacramento Kings Put On A Clinic

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 10: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings high fives teammate Ty Lawson #10 during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 10, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. For the first time in what seems like forever, Joel Embiid was relatively silent online, and let some underappreciated social media stars rise to the top of the rankings. From the Kings’ improbable victory over the Cavs to JaVale McGee’s Chick-fil-A discount, there was plenty of fun to be had this week. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Sacramento Kings

I’ll be honest, even if Joel Embiid had sent out five tweets and done three Instagram Lives he might not top what the Kings did this week.

On Wednesday night, Sacramento pulled off a surprise upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they had a BLAST talking about it online.

During the game, they proved that old Lance Stephenson meme can still be effective, using it to make fun of LeBron:

Then, after they clinched a victory in overtime, they went absolutely bonkers.

Even the next morning, they were still going.

And to top it all off, one of their players perfectly ethered an official for making a bad call…

2. Ty Lawson

Ah, yes, it’s the player that perfectly ethered an official for making a bad call. After the Kings appeared to be hosed on a phantom foul call by official Michael Smith late in a close loss to the Bulls, Lawson dropped some heat on IG. Smith? He’s that old fish dude from Spongebob.

To be quite honest, the two look a lot alike.

This is one of my favorite episodes, when SpongeBob is running from some large flounder who is going to beat him up. He points behind him and mistakenly identifies the bully as a random, very nice old fish man.

The NBA and SpongeBob, finally coming together.

3. JaVale McGee

JaVale went on a long Twitter bender on Thursday morning, firing off something like 20 or 30 tweets. This one was clearly the best:

Please, Chick-fil-A. Please. I beg of you. Do not punish this very nice gentleman for giving JaVale McGee free Chick-fil-A.

4. Joel Embiid

It came right at the buzzer this week, but Embiid snuck into the rankings with this quip about getting snubbed from the All-Star team.

5. Dion Waiters

Okay, so Dion kind of owned this week on the court, but he ignited the Internet by turning his favorite quote into our new favorite quote.

Also, I interviewed him. I will shamelessly plug that here.

6. Kent Bazemore

I almost wanted to rank Dennis Schröder over Bazemore because of his priceless reaction.

7. Memphis Grizzlies

This was pretty amazing, the Grizzlies got some old folks to dance and make Vince Carter feel old on his 40th birthday. The best part? Vince clumsily trying and failing to hide that wine quickly.

8. LeBron James

Wait, why’s LeBron on here? That’s just a normal tweet, no idea wh—

*removes sunglasses*

My god. LeBron’s subtweeting again.

9. Nate Robinson

Look, shooters gotta shoot. Shooters…have got…to shoot. Someone, anyone, please give Nathan a 10-day contract.

Nate Robinson weighs in on the Cavs Point Guard dilemma from nba

 

 

10. Boban

 

 

BOBANNNNNN!

