NBA Social Rankings: Who Won The Week?

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. The 12th week of the NBA season was another incredible one for the Sixers’ franchise center, and for All-Star voting campaigns. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Joel Embiid

The Process did the impossible, following up one of the greatest weeks in NBA social media history with another dominating performance.

He used a cold take about him being a bust to get votes for the All-Star Game.

Joel Embiid is about the coolest NBA bust that you will ever follow on Twitter. — Brandon Spano (@BrandonSpano) July 25, 2014

He totally owned Mia Khalifa.

Lesson learned: don't mess with the Sixers pic.twitter.com/Ae2SfMBx4p — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) January 9, 2017

Then he DANCED after a win.

…and congratulated T.J. McConnell on his game-winner by setting his Instagram location to “Shirley Temple.” Of course, he also sneak-dissed the Knicks.

My mf point GOD!!!! Big time shot @tjmcconnell…… I was trying to kill that boy lmao #TheProcess #KnicksTape #MyAdoptedChild A photo posted by Joel “The Process” Embiid (@joelembiid) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

We might have to re-name these rankings after “The Process”.

2. New York Knicks

Who knew the Knicks had a sense of humor? After Derrick Rose went AWOL, they fired off two incredible tweets. The PR staff’s worst nightmare, sure, but a heroic act for the rest of mankind.

The Knicks ironically used a photo of Derrick Rose boarding a train in a travel advertisement https://t.co/WOYkWOP4Ab pic.twitter.com/QHfyrUiXbz — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 10, 2017

3. Sam Hinkie

I got you

See you in NOLA Joel Embiid #NBAVote https://t.co/grCPULyDcH — Sam Hinkie (@samhinkie) January 10, 2017

This one broke the Internet.

4. Timofey Mozgov

For weeks, the Lakers center has been sending out Instagram photos of Jordan Clarkson’s pants. It’s one of the best things the NBA social scene has going right now.

5. Sacramento Kings

Bad weather outside….fair weather inside… pic.twitter.com/rY0xMnDYrm — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 9, 2017

Look, calling Warriors fans “bandwagon fans” has become pretty common these days. We’re oversaturated with these disses. It seems like every team has a “bandwagon fan” cam. So what do the Kings do? They innovate, like always. They come up with fire content on one of the best social accounts in the game right now.

6. Kawhi Leonard

Must have looped this 72 times over the past few days.

7. Atlanta Hawks

Tonight we officially put the Korver Kounter into retirement: pic.twitter.com/L1ZTx2a2o3 — HaWWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) January 8, 2017

I shed real tears watching this.

8. Smash Mouth

Hey now, he’s an All-Star. This take’s so hot, it’s like you’re walking on the sun. Look, at first I wasn’t sure about Draymond’s candidacy. Now, I’m a believer.

9. D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell does not want to shoot around in San Antonio because there are bats in the arena. "Where's Ginobili when you need him?" pic.twitter.com/CVaLW0CKw1 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 12, 2017

Bats must love a winning culture.

10. Matt Bonner

We’ll miss you, Red Mamba.

This article originally appeared on