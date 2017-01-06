NBA Social Rankings: Who Won The Week?

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. The 11th week of the NBA season was dominated—yet again—by The Process. We also had more babies, and some clever All-Star Game voting campaigns. We'll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Joel Embiid

Where do I even start? The Process may have just had the greatest week on social media in NBA history, reigniting his Instagram rivalry with Chandler Parsons, going all-out to score some digits and campaigning hard for the All-Star Game.

Let’s start right here with his “I Feel Like JoJo” t-shirt, made by the good folks at Teepublic. He already locked up a spot in the top-10 with this badboy.

Happy New Year from my Sons and I !!!!!!! #IFeelLikeJojo pic.twitter.com/rQr7Jr3rUm — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 1, 2017

On the topic of New Year’s, he saw Chandler Parsons was hanging with Kate Beckinsale for the holiday and wanted her digits/possibly didn’t know who she was or that she was 43.

He then decided to really turn on the jets when it comes to his All-Star campaign, voting for himself (!) and pretending that the President-elect had endorsed him.

He capped off his week for simply asking for women in Boston to DM him.

Remember, a retweet of Jo is a vote for Jo! Smash that button. He deserves it for the week he just had online.

2. Dikembe Mutombo

DIKEMBE’S COMIN’ FOR YA!

3. Jonathan Simmons

OK, so the dunker from the above photo gets some love here, because he had no idea how great this slam was. Check this out.

4. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs weren’t messing around this week, going straight for Mariah Carey’s throat with this one.

5. JaVale McGee

Damn, JaVale isn’t holding back.

6. Sacramento Kings

Ready to watch the best bigs in the NBA face off?

RT for DeMarcus Cousins

RT for Marc GasoI#NBAVote — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 31, 2016

@SacramentoKings we see you with the capital "i" smh — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 31, 2016

Gotta get these votes any way you can!

7. Los Angeles Clippers

Those pranksters are at it again… DeAndre Jordan #NBAVOTE ✅🗳 pic.twitter.com/WYKKSGx7PO — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 3, 2017

Like the Spurs, they decided to capitalize on a current event to try for some All-Star votes. They took the re-arranged ‘HOLLYWOOD’ sign and arranged it another way.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

No, it wasn’t because Lee Jenkins wrote a great feature on him, or because he hit a game-winning shot. It was because he blocked Russell Westbrook so hard that it shamed this kid into covering up his Russ gamer.

9. Boris Diaw

10. Metta World Peace

It takes 48hours to convert from Batman to Superman — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) January 2, 2017

