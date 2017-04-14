NBA Social Rankings: LeBron James Got Kendrick’s Album Before Us

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, LeBron gets the Kendrick Lamar album before all of us, Tony Romo plays basketball and Moe Harkless makes $500,000 with a perfectly-played game. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

Really tough to put anyone over LeBron here, simply because the reaction to his long Instagram story was so strong. Kendrick Lamar apparently sent him his entire album early, and not only did he show it off on Instagram to make us all mad, he actually memorized the lyrics! He tried really hard to make us all mad, you have to respect it.

His three-point percentage was so marginally above the 35% required to make his performance bonus that he actually didn’t attempt any threes at all in his final game of the season. Bravo!

Dinner’s on him.

I guess dinners on me tonight 👌🏾 ahaha A post shared by Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) on Apr 12, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Hassan Whiteside using the cat filter on Snapchat was certainly a thing that happened tonight pic.twitter.com/SXYBnIy7KX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 10, 2017

This cat filter has got to go.

Kevin Durant’s biggest fan is very excited for his return! Oh, wait, it’s just Steph.

You’re damn right, LaVar Ball is a legend.

That coffee is too scared of Klay to dare falling out of the mug it’s in.

Kid tried to hit the stepback over Ben Simmons 😂 (📹: @sixers) pic.twitter.com/HfS2z6bhBw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 13, 2017

Could you imagine Jah & Ben & JoJo swatting little kids together? We’re getting closer…

Nick Young on if Lakers keep pick: “They might have the Ball family come in here talking crazy! Ball family & a Swaggy P…kinda too much!" — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) April 13, 2017

NEED SWAGGY & LAVAR

I have no idea what the hell this is but I feel like it warrants a spot in the rankings.

