NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Interested in Free Agent PG Norris Cole

According to a report, the Utah Jazz may be among the teams interested in acquiring veteran free agent point guard Norris Cole.

February is upon us and teams around the NBA are suddenly engaged in an arms race in preparation for the playoffs. The Cleveland Cavaliers were the first to strike, acquiring Kyle Korver earlier this month. However, with the trade deadline just a few, short weeks away, they definitely won’t be the last.

At 30-19, the Utah Jazz have rejoined the ranks of teams playing for the postseason, but will they too look to bolster their roster? RealGM’s Keith P. Smith says yes, and Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey has always maintained that he’s open to making moves to further his team’s cause.

If he’s looking to do so, one position that remains an area of concern for the Jazz is the backup point guard, where Shelvin Mack, Dante Exum and Raul Neto have all had their ups and downs. Whether or not Lindsey looks to acquire new blood at the position remains to be seen, but hoops scribe Sam Amico has already reported on one name that may interest him.

According to Amico, the Jazz are one of several teams that have shown interest in free agent point-man Norris Cole —

Free agent G Norris Cole has drawn interest from #Nuggets, #Nets, #Jazz and #Cavs, league source tells AmicoHoops. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 31, 2017

Cole is a five-year NBA veteran, having spent parts of four seasons with the Miami Heat before finding his way to the New Orleans Pelicans. In 347 career games, he’s averaged 7.1 points and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting just under 41 percent from the field.

He last played for the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association, but was released in November after just nine games with the club.

Cole’s name is the first to be linked to the Jazz as the trade deadline approaches. However, it’s a curious one for several reasons.

While Cole plays a position where the Jazz could probably use an upgrade, it’s hard to say that he’s a better playmaker than any of the team’s current backups. Moreover, his signing as a free agent would require additional moves to work; the Jazz don’t have any free roster spots and they already have four point guards under contract.

This article originally appeared on