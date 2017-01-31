NBA rumors: Latest trade deadline news on deals, contracts, more
The 2017 NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away and set for Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET.
Check back for updates as the Trade Deadline approaches.
• The Orlando Magic have attempted attempts to trade forward Serge Ibaka. Ibaka is in the final season of a four-year, $49.4 million deal. (Sporting News)
• The Bulls and Celtics will rekindle trade talks centered on Jimmy Butler, according to league executives. (Chicago Tribune)
• The Philadelphia 76ers have signed rookie Chasson Randle to a three-year deal. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)
• Jimmer Fredette has not decided whether he will remain in China for an extended period of time. He is currently a member of the China Basketball Association's Shanghai Sharks. “I hope to have some good options when the offseason comes — that's the hope for me and for my family,” Fredette said. “I think we've put ourselves in a good position to have some good options everywhere in the world and we'll see what happens. China's been fun, it's been great.” (Jay Yeomans, Deseret News)