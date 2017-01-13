NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic interested in Goran Dragic

The Miami Heat have to rebuild. Could they be unloading starting point guard Goran Dragic to a Southeast Division rival in say the Orlando Magic?

Rarely do division rival negotiate in trade talks during a season. However when the two teams look to be out of it, they could bite the bullet to work together on a mutually beneficial trade.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Miami Heat could be parting ways before the trade deadline with starting point guard Goran Dragic. One suitor for Dragic would be Miami’s in-state rival in the Orlando Magic.

Lowe wrote in his Friday column on the Dragic trade rumors, “Teams will express trade interest in Dragic ahead of the trade deadline –a bunch, including the Magic, already did, per league sources –but Miami can hold out for a hefty return.”

Dragic is almost certainly the Heat’s biggest trade chip as they approach an inevitable rebuild in South Beach. However, Miami did give up two future first-round picks for him in a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans back in February 2015. Dragic signed a five-year extension worth $90 million in summer 2015.

In short, Miami isn’t going to sell Dragic for pennies on the dollar. The Heat gave up a ton to get him and still have him on the books for three more NBA seasons.

So what’s the allure for the Magic in Dragic? Well, Orlando is limited at point guard. Elfrid Payton has been relegated to a bench role after being a former first-round pick. He still struggles to shoot. D.J. Augustin has been solid, but doesn’t offer all that much of an upside at starting point for Orlando.

The thought is that Orlando upgrades the starting point guard position through a trade for Dragic that the Magic can honestly push for an Eastern Conference Playoffs berth. Dragic would probably be the piece that could get Orlando to the No. 8 seed. Would that be enough to get Orlando general manager off the hot seat? What would the asking price be for Dragic?

Orlando would have to dump either Augustin or Payton, a frontcourt player (maybe Nikola Vucevic), and possibly a future draft pick. Having Dragic under contract for three more years drives up the asking price considerably. Orlando needs to get better at point guard to make the playoffs, but Miami’s asking price for Dragic could be too steep for Hennigan to make a serious offer.

This article originally appeared on