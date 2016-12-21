NBA Rumors: Cavs’ J.R. Smith To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA Rumors: According to reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ J.R Smith is slated to miss 4-6 weeks with a thumb injury that will require surgery

It’s Warriors vs Cavs week. Although, it looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to head into the NBA Finals rematch without one of their key cogs.

According to ESPN, Cavs shooting guard J.R. Smith will miss at least 4-6 weeks with an broken thumb injury. Smith, who was averaging nine points on 36 percent shooting from three-point range, is expected to be replaced in the starting lineup with DeAndre Liggins.

Smith suffered the injury in the team’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night.

[via ESPN] Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith will need surgery on his thumb and will be out an extended period, sources told ESPN. The typical recovery time from such an injury is 4-6 weeks.

Smith has started all 21 games he’s played in this season, and has been one of Cleveland’s best and most consistent perimeter threat. Even just having him on the court forced defenders to account for him.

With him out, it’s going to make defending the Cavs a little easier.

Cleveland, who are 20-6 and hold a two game lead (in the loss column) in the Eastern Conference, play host to the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors (on Christmas Day) this week.

Of course, everyone will be circling the Warriors game – and rightfully so – but this injury will have much more of an impact on the Cavs beyond just this week.

Cleveland was already pretty thin in the backcourt, and losing Smith – even if it is just for a month – certainly doesn’t help any. The Cavs are fine, don’t get it twisted, but this is the type of injury that could end up dictating who wins the East in the regular season.

And while the Cavs don’t care much about homecourt in the playoffs – after all, no East team has beaten LeBron James in a playoff series since 2010 – I’m sure a team like the Toronto Raptors would rather have a Game 7 against the Cavs in Air Canada rather than at the Q.

