NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Seeking Philadelphia 76ers T.J. McConnell

Philadelphia 76ers point guard T.J.McConnell seems to play awfully well when nobody thinks he can. In fact, the undrafted point guard surprises folks constantly since joining the roster to start the 2015-2016 season. And even to this day, he continues to surprise virtually everyone. How? He is still on the team’s roster.

It’s not a fair shot at him. In fact, T.J. McConnell was one of the most effective rookies at his position in the 2015-2016 season. While he has yet to develop the shooting arsenal which places him among the upper tier of NBA point guards, he scraps and claws every game. He hit a game winning jumper recently, creating images that truly define the essence of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Imagine the surprise to everyone now that the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers have inquired as to his availability? Per Keith Pompey of Philly.com, that is EXACTLY what went down today.

Surprise Surprise Surprise!

The fact that the Cavaliers sought out T.J. McConnell is no surprise at all. He’s playing incredible basketball right now. In fact, he’s a standout point guard on the team right now. He recently dished out 17 assists in a loss to the Boston Celtics. In fact, for the month of January 2017, he is averaging 7.5 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game on an average of 31.3 minutes. He’s the Field Marshall for the team’s best starting lineup this season.

The biggest surprise is the fact that the Philadelphia 76ers did not trade him. Let’s recap. The Philadelphia 76ers have T.J. McConnell, Sergio Rodriguez, Jerryd Bayless, 10-days Chasson Randle, and a converted Nik Stauskas, PLUS the soon to arrive Ben Simmons, all slotted for time at the point guard position. That’s a bigger logjam than the center position folks, the logjam that gets all the attention.

How Did Cavaliers Get Away Without A Point Guard?

If the Cavaliers were shopping for a point guard, a motivated general manager would not have allowed the Cavaliers to hang up without one. Did the team offer up Sergio Rodriguez? Did the discussion migrate to Chasson Randle, or Jerryd Bayless?

Either the Cavaliers wanted no other options, or the front office simply didn’t think quickly enough to offer up a counter-proposal.

Don’t misunderstand me. I think it was the right thing to do to. But if there is anyone at the office, the powers-that-be need to get the Cavaliers back on the phone and have them take title to Rodriguez or Bayless.

The Cavaliers may not be a fertile field of picks and young talent, but that should not be an impasse to teams that want to make a deal. In fact, my “gut-hunch” is telling me that the teams will be back on the phone this week to see if there is a way to close a transaction with one of the other point guards.

Stay tuned to NBA rumors, folks. The Philadelphia 76ers are winning without dealing now. That’s what makes a trade all the more likely now.

