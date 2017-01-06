NBA Rumors 5 Players On Philadelphia 76ers Trade Radar

NBA Trade Rumors are springing back to life. After all, tis the season to be shopping if you are an NBA team. Which Philadelphia 76ers trade scenarios should you be watching for?

Trade rumors have been surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers ever since Jahlil Okafor was drafted back in 2015. The reasoning is all of our ‘franchise cornerstones’ are all big men and we have little depth at both guard position that can provide solid production now and offer potential down the road.

Some have not yet bought into the plan for the 76ers to direct Ben Simmons to the back court. In the NBA, seeing, and only seeing, is believing.

We have already seen that Joel Embiid is not nearly as effective when paired with Okafor. We are still waiting to see Embiid paired with Nerlens Noel however.

On top of this, Ben Simmons will be returning either at the end of January or early February. Ersan Ilyasova is showing no signs of cooling down from his hot start. And as Dario Saric plays more he’ll get more confident, especially learning off of someone like Ilyasova. We are stacked at power forward and center, someone must be moved.

Here are five players on the 76ers trade radar.

Marcus Smart

This is a name that has been thrown around for a long time. Marcus Smart hasn’t progressed as the Celtics had hoped when they drafted him in 2014. He still struggles with his outside shot, this could be an issue if the Sixers trade for him. But he still is only 22 years old and has plenty of time to develop a jump shot.

The Celtics are in need of a rim protector. Nerlens Noel would fit seemingly into the 5 spot, with Al Horford moving to power forward. Trading Noel to a division rival could be questionable, but with free agency looming for Noel, the Sixers may make a move to get him off the books.

Is It A Smart Move?

Smart may not be a perfect fit for the 76ers because he doesn’t shoot the ball well. When your two best players (Simmons and Embiid) mainly operate down low, ideally you want to surround them with shooters. His 28 percent three-point-shot is just not good enough.

The Brooklyn Nets draft pick could also be on the cards as Danny Ainge has recently said that he is willing to listen to trade offers for it. There were rumors that Ainge nearly pulled the trigger on a trade for Nerlens Noel during the 2016 NBA Draft but nothing ever materialized. After early season struggles, could Ainge make a move in desperation?

With the contracts of T.J. McConnell and Sergio Rodriguez‘s expiring this year, maybe trading for a point-guard would be a good idea as a stop gap until the draft comes around.

Possible trade:

76ers get Marcus Smart, future 1st rd draft pick Celtics get Nerlen Noel

Mario Hezonja

Mario Hezonja has been a disappointment this year; he’s playing less than 10 minutes per game, down from 18 minutes a game last season. The guard is also averaging only 3 points a game. The wing has also struggled with his three point shot, he is down from 35 percent last year to 25 percent this year.

Philadelphia could be a good place for Hezonja to resurrect his young career, he’ll get to battle Timothe Luwawu-Cabarott for minutes following the release of Hollis Thompson.

Wings That Fly

“The Croat” was drafted fifth overall in 2015. This may be a situation similar to Nik Stauskas and the Sacramento Kings, who also didn’t live up to expectations and was traded shortly after his rookie season ended. The Sixers gave Stauskas a chance after trading for him, so far he’s made the most of the chance. Maybe Hezonja could find a similar rejuvination as the former Michigan guard.

If Hezonja finds his shot, he would compliment Ben Simmons nicely. While offering a similar skill set to Timothe Luwawu-Cabarott, they could both play together on the wing with Simmons playing point guard. Surrounding Simmons with 3-and-D wings is the ideal scenario and I’m sure Colangelo will definitely consider trading for Hezonja if he becomes available.

Possible trade:

76ers get Mario Hezonja Magic get T.J.McConnell, 2nd round picks

Will Barton

The Denver Nuggets are stacked with young talents at every position. Will Barton may get lost in the rotation when the pieces develop. He was originally a throw in player in a trade between Portland and Denver but had a breakout second half of the season for Denver back in 2015.

The former Memphis guard has continued to play at this level but after Denver drafted Gary Harris 19th overall in 2014, Emmanuel Mudiay 7th overall in 2015 and Jamal Murray 7th overall in 2016,

Temporary Role

Barton may struggle to find a consistent role in the loaded rotation down the road. There also isn’t much chance to play small forward either after Wilson Chandler is having his best year for a while and Danilo Gallinari is playing as solid as he normally does.

Barton’s ever improving three point shot will be a key skill if the Sixers trade for him. His athleticism can also raise the roof off of any building. The flashy dunks that Barton is capable of can shift the momentum in games and give his team the edge in some games.

Possible trade:

76ers get Will Barton Nuggets get future 1st round pick (protected)

Terrence Ross

Even though Terrence Ross has been playing well this year, the Toronto Raptors are in need of an intimidating post presence following the departure of 2016 playoff phenomenon, Bismack Biyombo. For the Raptors to get a rim protector they will have to give up a valuable piece. Ross may have to be that piece they give up.

The former UW star has become a much more reliable scorer with all of his shooting percentages increasing this season. His 41 percent three point shot is the most impressive improvement. Ross may be the most athletic player, winning the dunk contest in 2013 and 2014. This will help Simmons when he returns, as he will likely be used to space the floor.

Money Matters

In addition, his 3 year $30.5 million contract is very cheap for a starting wing after the continuous rise in salary cap. This will definitely be a contributing factor in the whether the Sixers decide to trade for Ross. The Raptors will also have to consider the fact that Noel’s contract is up this summer. They will have to decide if they are willing to play potentially $20 million a year to keep him around.

This trade will also benefit the Raptors heavily as the will finally get the rim protector that they sorely need. It may be the final piece they need in order to compete for the second seed in the East. It may not be enough to overcome the Cavaliers but it would put them in a better position. Who know, a couple of injuries to the Cavs, and the Raptors could make the NBA Finals. Too far?

Possible trade:

76ers get Terrance Ross,future 2nd round pick Nuggets get Nerlens Noel

Allen Crabbe

After having a breakout year last season, Allen Crabbe walked into a massive 4 year $74 million contract. That’s a lot of money for a role player, even after the increase in salary cap. The contract originally was offered by the Brooklyn Nets, the Portland Trail Blazers then matched it. However, the Trail Blazers are in a tough situation as they used the majority of their cap and they are not seeing results. They used it on average players such as Evan Turner, Festus Ezeli, Moe Harkless and Allen Crabbe.

Crabbing

The Trail Blazers are also in dire need for a rim protector. Their lack of a post presence is a big reason as to why they have disappointed this year. They may make a desperate move in order to keep their playoff chances alive.

The former California guard is another player who will instantly help with floor spacing; his three point shot is up to 42 percent on the year. Crabbe is also a solid perimeter defender who can defend shooting guards and small forward. This kind of versatility is key in today’s game. If Crabbe continues to improve, he will be a great piece to have, but that contract is brutal.

Possible trade:

76ers get Allan Crabbe,future 2nd round pick Nuggets get Nerlens Noel

In the end, the Philadelphia 76ers may be far more active in this trade deadline than last year. There no longer appears to be a veto role overseeing team transactions.

Stay tuned folks, this could get interesting.

