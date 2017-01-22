NBA Roundup: Spurs Sign Former Champ, Acy Gets Another Shot

In today’s NBA news roundup, the San Antonio Spurs sign a former Champion, Quincy Acy gets another shot with the Nets and we explore other D-League moves

The San Antonio Spurs have signed two-time NBA champion Joel Anthony to a 10-day contract according to Shams Charania of The Vertical, after Pau Gasol injured his hand during the warm up session prior to the Spurs-Nuggets match on Friday.

Anthony, who has last played for the Detroit Pistons after being waived last July, averaged a career best in field goal percentage shooting the ball at 60 percent during last season in five minutes of play per contest.

The 34-year-old of Canadian descent, who was an integral part during the 2012 and 2013 NBA championship runs for the Miami Heat, would provide the much-needed boost off the bench for the Spurs who will likely be starting David Lee in place of Gasol, who has not yet a timetable for his return.

Anthony is likely to make his debut for the Spurs Monday, when San Antonio takes on the Brooklyn Nets.

Acy to sign second 10-day deal

After a solid showing on his first 10-day contract, the Brooklyn Nets are set to re-sign Texas Legend forward Quincy Acy to another 10-day contract this week.

During his first week this season with the Nets, Acy provided some solid numbers off the bench contributing 6.3 points and two rebounds in four outings.

D-League Transactions

The Phoenix Suns recalled Derrick Jones Jr. the team announced on Twitter. Jones Jr averaged prolific numbers during his stint with the Suns affiliate, the Northern Suns scoring 14.6 points and snagging 5.7 rebounds in 18 games.

After some solid play down in the D-League, the Oklahoma City Thunder have recalled Semaj Christon and Josh Huestis. The duo have averaged 14.2 and 18.7 points respectively during their time with the Oklahoma City Blue in the D-League.

