NBA reportedly will review Russell Westbrook-Zaza Pachulia confrontation

The NBA will look into Zaza Pachulia’s hard foul on Russell Westbrook on Wednesday night and Westbrook’s postgame comments following the Golden State Warriors’ 121-100 victory, ESPN reported Thursday.

According to the report, neither player is expected to be disciplined, but the league, which reviews all flagrant fouls, is expected to investigate the “totality” of the incident. Pachulia was assessed a flagrant foul after he knocked down Westbrook and stood over him in the second quarter.

Westbrook said after the game that he would “get his ass back” in reference to Pachulia. The Warriors big man didn’t appear too worried about Westbrook’s comment.

“Bring it on,” he told reporters. “Bring it on.

“I’ll be there. I’ll be in OKC, too, so whenever he wants, my pleasure. My pleasure.”