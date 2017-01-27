NBA Power Rankings: The Los Angeles Clippers’ curse is lame

30

Brooklyn Nets 9-36

Last week: 1-7

Last rank: 30th

Things are not getting better in Brooklyn. Look away Billy King, look away.

29

Los Angeles Lakers 16-32

Last week: 1-5

Last rank: 25th

These are not your father’s Los Angeles Lakers. Luke Walton’s team is in a prolonged funk right now. A 49-point loss to a lottery team is not what was supposed to happen this season.

28

Phoenix Suns 15-30

Last week: 3-4

Last rank: 27th

The Phoenix Suns went to Mexico and Devin Booker went supernova. The second-year guard is looking more and more like the superstar we all had him pegged to be after last season.

27

Miami Heat 16-30

Last week: 4-1

Last rank: 29th

DION WAITERS CARES NOT FOR YOUR HISTORICAL ASSEMBLY OF TALENT, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS! The Miami Heat are looking more and more like a competent NBA team now, which might not be going along with Pat Riley’s ambitions of grandeur (also known as tanking).

26

Dallas Mavericks 16-29

Last week: 5-2

Last rank: 28th

Dirk Nowitzki is the starting center of the Dallas Mavericks and it’s actually working. 2017 is a weird, weird year.

25

Minnesota Timberwolves 17-28

Last week: 4-2

Last rank: 24th

While it was starting to look like a good time to declare all hope lost for the Timberwolves to make the playoffs, Minnesota has played more like the team we expected as of late and sits just two games out of the eighth seed.

24

Orlando Magic 18-29

Last week: 2-5

Last rank: 22nd

The Orlando Magic have not really done much this year, they’ll likely be both buyers and sellers at the trade deadline. Whatever they do, keeping Elfrid Payton would be a smart thing. Whatever they do, keeping Elfrid Payton would be a smart thing.

23

Sacramento Kings 18-27

Last week: 2-5

Last rank: 17th

DeMarcus Cousins is likely in Sacramento for the foreseeable future and I for one am absolutely thrilled. The more mayhem surrounding Boogie, the better for us all.

22

Philadelphia 76ers 17-27

Last week: 6-2

Last rank: 26th

Trust. The. Process. Joel Embiid’s Twitter campaign actually worked (he finished third in the fan vote). Plus the Sixers are actually winning games (AGAINST GOOD TEAMS!). All of this means, in the words of Kevin Garnett, “ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!”

21

New York Knicks 20-27

Last week: 3-5

Last rank: 20th

The New York Knicks season was perfectly summed up in their final possession last night against the Washington Wizards; Carmelo Anthony forcing the issue, Kristaps Porzingis being ignored, and the rest of the roster not stepping up. The Melo-Drama lives on in the Big Apple both on and off the court.

20

Detroit Pistons 21-25

Last week: 3-3

Last rank: 18th

Something is amiss with the Detroit Pistons this season, but Stan Van Gundy has not been able to put his finger on it yet.

19

Portland Trail Blazers 20-27

Last week: 2-4

Last rank: 16th

Damian Lillard is back and the Portland Trail Blazers continue to lose. They are only a few good weeks of play away from stealing away a playoff spot. Plus Lillard and CJ McCollum are REALLY good.

18

New Orleans Pelicans 18-28

Last week: 3-4

Last rank: 21st

Anthony Davis is an All-Star starter a year too late. I’m sure the Benson’s aren’t complaining about getting their star player for cheaper than market value though. How about that Terrence Jones guy? 36 points and late game isolations against LeBron James? That’s bang for your buck.

17

Denver Nuggets 19-25

Last week: 5-2

Last rank: 23rd

Give me a 20-minute video of Nikola Jokic passing the ball please and thank you.

16

Milwaukee Bucks 21-24

Last week: 2-6

Last rank: 14th

Giannis Antetokounmpo broke the Bucks franchise 29-year stretch without a starter in the NBA All-Star game. This will not be the last time Antetokounmpo sets records for Milwaukee. Please, Basketball Gods give us Jabari Parker and Antetokounmpo in the playoffs this year!

15

Chicago Bulls 23-24

Last week: 4-3

Last rank: 18th

Jimmy Butler’s second breakout year is carrying the Chicago Bulls to a possible run at the playoffs. But, since the Bulls are run so chaotically, there have been rampant rumors that the team is possibly looking at trades involving Butler. Seeing how swimmingly the Rajon Rondo signing has gone — insert sarcasm font — I have full faith that they would be able to get proper value for their superstar. Fred Hoiberg is probably coaching his last year with this team if they don’t find a way to keep hold of a playoff spot by the end of the season.

This team needs to implode and start over again with Butler as their guiding light. Drafting Denzel Valentine was a good start a year ago, but the team has to be kicking itself over the trade the saw them send Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris to the Denver Nuggets for Doug McDermott. McDermott has gotten hot of late from beyond the arc and if he keeps knocking down 3-pointers there is still a chance that this team ends up part of the postseason in the Eastern Conference. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this team bounced up and down these rankings for the rest of the season. What has been a surprise is the outspokenness of Butler and Dwyane Wade about the team’s poor play and inconsistent motor of late. This team is looking more and more like a ticking time bomb as the season goes on.

14

Charlotte Hornets 23-23

Last week: 3-4

Last rank: 13th

Kemba Walker is still making hay towards taking home the NBA’s Most Improved Player award this season. Walker is having the best shooting and scoring year of his five-year career. He’s knocking down 46 percent of his field goals, 41.5 percent of his 3-pointers, and chipping in 23 points a game — all career highs. The Hornets have six players averaging double-digits (Walker, Nic Batum, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller, Marco Belinelli and Frank Kaminsky) and have two more players (Jeremy Lamb and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist) that are a basket a night away from hitting double figures nightly too.

For a defense-first team, the Hornets have a very balanced offensive attack spearheaded by Walker. This team has done just enough this season to remain at the .500 level and their defense is strong enough that they are just about assured to have a spot in the playoffs this year. Injuries have helped contribute to their bouts of inconsistent play, but if they are able to get healthy for the second half of the year, then they could snatch away a valued home-court advantage position in the top four of the East.

13

Indiana Pacers 22-22

Last week: 2-3

Last rank: 12th

After the embarrassment across the pond, the Indiana Pacers have been a much sharper team in their return to the states. It’s as if they became a completely different team when they crossed the Atlantic Ocean. The biggest takeaway from this past week has to be the play of Myles Turner against DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings. Cousins is pretty much unguardable by any big man in the NBA in a one-on-one situation. His stat line of 16 points, five rebounds and one block doesn’t leap off the page, but he was enough of a nuisance to keep Cousins from taking over the game completely.

Turner has been pushed to the back of most people’s head since the play of his fellow rookie class members –Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis and Nikola Jokic — took our breath away with their rare combination of skills. However, Turner has the potential to one day be mentioned amongst that trio stated above. The sooner he can reach it, the sooner the Pacers become a consistent contender in the East. Paul George bouncing back from his 10-point performance in London with 19 and 24 points in back-to-back games helps Indiana as well.

12

Atlanta Hawks 27-19

Last week: 5-3

Last rank: 11th

The Atlanta Hawks are still mired in mediocrity. They’re not bad enough to tank, but they’re also not good enough to be a true threat in the Eastern Conference either. Their season is ultimately going to come down to what they decide to do with Paul Millsap. If they move on from the All-Star big they’ll likely be committing themselves to a rebuild. Looking at their roster now, they really only have Kent Bazemore, Malcolm Delaney, Mike Muscala and Dennis Schroeder as core young pieces. They would likely look to add more youth if they deal away Millsap before the Feb. 23rd trade deadline.

However, if they choose to hang on to Millsap they are looking at, at most, a second round exit in the playoffs. Mike Budenholzer has revitalized the franchise back into a winner and that should not be overlooked. Being a consistent playoff team is nothing to turn your nose up at, but Atlanta has been stuck in this non-contending purgatory for awhile. Management needs to figure out a way to help this team finally breakthrough — this year or in the future. The true test for this group will be whether or not they can take the success that they’ve had recently and build upon it for the remainder of the year.

11

Memphis Grizzlies 27-20

Last week: 3-3

Last rank: 10th

Despite still playing good basketball, the Memphis Grizzlies have seemingly faded into the NBA’s background once again. That’s fine with them though. Marc Gasol and Mike Conley and their team would rather the opposing team be talking about them as opposed to the national media. Memphis looks the part, once again, of a team that is going to be a very tough second round out for a team like the Golden State Warriors or San Antonio Spurs. David Fizdale is probably going to miss out on taking home the Coach of the Year trophy this year, but what’s he’s been able to do in his first season on the sidelines for the Grizzlies has been nothing short of remarkable.

Fizdale was able to make the proper moves and adjustments to get Memphis playing and looking like a modern NBA team. Bringing Zach Randolph off the bench and the continued development of Jamychal Green has opened the floor for the starters and given the second unit a bonafide scorer. As long as the team can keep Gasol and Conley healthy –may I suggest giving them the Bubble Boy treatment for the next few months?– come postseason they will be a team that not many want to go toe-to-toe with. Mandatory mention that Vince Carter is the greatest 40-year-old athlete of all time.

10

Washington Wizards 25-20

Last week: 6-1

Last rank: 15th

Finally, FINALLY, things seem to be coming together for the Washington Wizards. This was a team that everyone thought had taken the next step a couple seasons ago, but they’ve plateaued in the two years since making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2015. Their team has held up health-wise and John Wall is on the cusp of superstardom. Winning four straight games can quickly change the outlook on the season for any team. Things are certainly looking much rosier for the Wizards as of late. They have an upper tier starting five, but they really must find a way to get more out of the bench.

Maybe prying away a player like Will Barton from the Denver Nuggets is the type of move they try to make at the deadline in hopes of holding onto a playoff seed. Wall’s growth as a player has been huge for this team and as long as their run of good health continues they should be able to keep building off this winning streak. Scott Brooks has helped this team reach a new level. Things are looking up in D.C. and now is the time for the team to capitalize on it.

9

Oklahoma City Thunder 27-19

Last week: 3-3

Last rank: 9th

Russell Westbrook is pretty good at this whole playing basketball thing. The fans should be ashamed at themselves that he wasn’t voted in as a starter for this year’s All-Star game in New Orleans. *Clears throat* HE’S AVERAGING A FRIGGIN TRIPLE DOUBLE! After laughing off a reporter’s question about “containing” Rudy Gobert, Westbrook calmly went out and buried the game-winning jumper over the Stifle Tower. I mean honestly, what more could you want from this guy. Their second run in with the Golden State Warriors started off better than the first, but then Zaza Pachulia flatlined Westbrook –and no one on the Thunder came to his defense– and Kevin Durant continued to rain down dominance upon their heads. Westbrook also had one of the most egregious traveling violations of not only the season, but in the entire history of the NBA (yes it was that bad).

However, he and the team have bounced back of late and he was able to surpass Larry Bird for fifth place on the career triple-double list after notching his 60th against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. The next storyline to follow with Westbrook will be how he and Durant interact during All-Star weekend. With NBATV airing the practices it will definitely be worth the extra money it cost to add the channel to your cable subscription. Even if it ends off just being them staring at each other for hours on end like a MMA pre-fight press conference.

8

Los Angeles Clippers 30-17

Last week: 3-3

Last rank: 6th

The Los Angeles Clippers are cursed; not like, Scooby Doo mysterious ghost cursed, but The Ring black-haired girl climbing out of televisions cursed. Once again, one of the Clippers dynamic duo of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin are hurt. Paul injured his thumb against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is expected to miss at least a month. Griffin, however, has finally returned from the sidelines and despite posting a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double, it wasn’t enough for them to defeat the hottest team in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers. Austin Rivers has been fairly decent as the de facto starting point guard and with Griffin back this team should be able to avoid a disastrous stretch that would seem them lose hold on one of the top four seeds in the Western Conference.

This year could possibly be the first time that the Clippers do not have a representative in the All-Star game since Paul, Griffin and DeAndre Jordan teamed up in 2012. Doc Rivers’ team might have finally hit the crossroads they have been trying to put off for the last few years. As the time counts down to the impending free agency of Griffin and Paul (and J.J. Redick) it looks like the time is ripe to split this group up and try again with new pieces — for a preview of what the next iteration of the Clippers could look like just look back at what players have done really well against Rivers coached teams.

7

Utah Jazz 29-18

Last week: 5-2

Last rank: 8th

The Utah Jazz have shot themselves in the foot a few times in their last two games. They were unable to get a stop against the Oklahoma City Thunder after Gordon Hayward nailed a game-tying 3-pointer. Then the very next night they drop a road game to the Denver Nuggets. With Chris Paul sidelined for the Los Angeles Clippers, now is the time for the Jazz to make their move up the standings. Any type of extended winning streak would set them up well to jump into one of the four home-court advantages spots out West.

This Jazz team has been great all year and their play might end up resulting in them getting two players named to the Western Conference All-Star roster. The last time Utah had multiple All-Stars in the same season was 2006-07 when Carlos Boozer and Mehmet Okur represented the team. Before that dynamic duo, it was John Stockton and Karl Malone getting in for the Jazz in 1999-2000. Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert surely don’t stack up to Stockton and Malone, but they are already much better than Boozer and Okur ever were. Off the court, the Jazz made news when their owner Gal Miller announced that she was placing the ownership of the team into a trust and ensuring that the team would remain in Utah for the foreseeable future. With the young talent and budding stars on this team, Salt Lake City will be very happy to know that the team will not be going anywhere.

6

Boston Celtics 27-18

Last week: 3-3

Last rank: 7th

Despite attending their own “funeral” on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, the Boston Celtics have held steady as of late. With the team being close to healthy again and Isaiah Thomas turning into a complete and utter assassin in fourth quarters, the Celtics are looking more and more dangerous the further we get into the year. The addition of Al Horford has opened the lane for Thomas as teams must respect Horford’s 3-point shooting ability when Thomas drives to the paint. Jae Crowder isn’t having the same revolutionizing year as he did last season and after an amazing start Avery Bradley has tapered off due to injury. With those two being out or seeing a drop off in their play the Celtics defense hasn’t been as feisty as it usually is under Brad Stevens.

Once they get that back this team could be one to watch out for in the playoffs. They have a 16-5 record when their original starting five has played and just 11-13 when they are missing any one of those five. If the Celtics can continue to get Thomas to put on these stellar performances in the fourth quarter of games then expect them to get hot and run off a quick winning streak heading into the All-Star break.

5

Toronto Raptors 28-18

Last week: 3-5

Last rank: 5th

The Toronto Raptors are doing this weird thing where they’re losing games against teams they should beat. Recently they’ve dropped games against the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers. Losing the backcourt bromance of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan while DeRozan tries to get healthy again might be the biggest factor in the team’s dropoff of play lately. Getting snubbed as a starter for the All-Star game is a mere afterthought in comparison to the fact that Lowry and DeRozan have not been able to share the court together. Playing with just one of the two is like eating macaroni noodles with no cheese, making Kool-Aid with no sugar, ordering waffles at IHOP, etc. it’s just wrong.

Hopefully, DeRozan has been getting a steady stream of get well soon cards from his buddy Lowry and the two can keep Toronto in step with the Cleveland Cavaliers. I still think the Raptors should be on the phone non-stop with the Atlanta Hawks hoping that they can snatch away Paul Millsap in a trade. Adding Millsap with minimal subtractions (take your pick of a package including: Terrence Ross, Patrick Patterson, Jared Sullinger, Jakob Poeltl and draft picks) would be a huge plus for Toronto, not only in the present, but once the playoffs kick off as well.

4

Cleveland Cavaliers 30-14

Last week: 2-4

Last rank: 4th

LEBRON JAMES WANTS SOME “PLAYMAKERS” ALREADY! You better be sure that the rant by James following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ fifth lost in their last seven games was done purposefully. You also better believe that owner Dan Gilbert is applying just as much, if not more, pressure on the front office exhausts all options in attempting to bringing one in. In case the team is having trouble finding the proper player to bring in for their final roster spot here’s some suggestions.

Quinn Cook (PG, Canton Charge): Cook has been absolutely lighting up the NBA Development League in his two seasons. He won Rookie of the Year last year and dropped 40 points in the recent D-League showcase in Mississauga. He’s played with the Cavaliers summer league team so he has a familiarity with the system.

Jarrett Jack (PG, free agent): Jack has been a solid backup in a couple of his stops during his NBA tenure. His ability to knife into the lane and be a threat on the perimeter bode well. However, at 33-years old the former Cavaliers guard might not have enough burst to get it done on a nightly basis.

Deron Williams (PG, Dallas Mavericks): Cleveland is sorely lacking in the asset department so it is very unlikely that they’ll be able to acquire Williams in a trade. However, if Dallas decides to throw in the towel and start buying out some of their veteran players Williams could easily end up on the open market. D-Will has reached that point where he is likely best off serving as a backup point guard or secondary point guard. Both of which he could surely do in Cleveland.

3

Houston Rockets 34-15

Last week: 3-6

Last rank: 3rd

Things are going swimmingly for the Houston Rockets. First off, not too many people expected them to be as good as they are. Secondly, James Harden and Mike D’Antoni are like the basketball Laverne and Shirley. Then, they are getting career –and healthy– years out of Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon. This season has almost seemed scripted for the Rockets. The out-of-favor coach finds redemption. The isolated superstar matures and learns to play with lesser teammates. The oft-injured player finally is able to remain healthy. Golden Globe-worthy plot or not aside, Houston is going to be a formidable foe in the West this year.

Harden has a realistic chance to capture the MVP award he feels like Steph Curry stole from him a few seasons ago — Harden and Westbrook are 1A and 1B atop the MVP leaderboard right now — and keeping Houston on this win pace will go a long way in helping him bring the hardware home. The uptempo style and the massive amount of threes, they are on pace to shatter the record for most 3-pointers attempted in a single season, has made them must-see TV this year. If they can take that fun and entertaining style deep into the playoffs then this season will have been a huge success for D’Antoni and Harden.

2

San Antonio Spurs 36-9

Last week: 6-1

Last rank: 2nd

While LeBron James complains about a lack of bodies, the San Antonio Spurs seemingly find new ones to toss out on the floor on a nightly basis. Pau Gasol goes down with a hand injury, no problem, just toss in David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon. Tony Parker sits to recover and Dejounte Murray springs to life with solid games against some of the league’s top teams (14 points and 5 assists vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers and 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and one block vs. the Toronto Raptors). Gregg Popovich has always been the master at not only resting guys, but getting his lesser known players game experience throughout the season.

When LeBron waxes poetically about the Spurs having a deep roster, it’s because of how Pop exploits situations like injuries and rest to his team’s advantage. Whereas LeBron is playing 40-plus minutes in losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, Kawhi Leonard is getting days off and watching his second team mop up the Brooklyn Nets by 26 points. Despite losing Tim Duncan, the Spurs are once again, and quietly, right on the heels of the Golden State Warriors. They currently sit just two games back of the “Superteam”. With the Warriors still working out their chemistry and kinks it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Spurs were able to overtake them for the top spot at some point this season.

1

Golden State Warriors 39-7

Last week: 6-1

Last rank: 1st

Are the Golden State Warriors fully embracing their villainry? In their rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers, we saw Draymond Green take out Lebron James on a fastbreak — James isn’t blameless in this sequence, that flop might’ve drawn a red card in a soccer match. In their very next game, fan-favorite, Zaza Pachulia, picked up his own Flagrant 1 foul when he collided into Russell Westbrook on a pick-and-roll — Westbrook might not have tried to sell it like James did, but Pachulia’s stare down afterward warranted Westbrook’s postgame statement about the incident. After being America’s favorite team, the tide might have fully turned on the Warriors.

These two flagrant fouls along with the distaste still in the general public’s mouth just seeing Kevin Durant in a Golden State uniform might be enough to push them squarely into the villain role for good. However, lost in all these is the fact that Kevin Durant has been absolutely on fire when facing his former team. Durant has scored 79 points on 40 shots in two games against the Thunder. Prior to this season, Durant’s 30.9 PPG against the Warriors was his highest average against any opponent. Now, it’s his 39.5 PPG against Oklahoma City that tops the list. The biggest takeaway from this week’s games for Golden State will be how they’ll redistribute their minutes with David West sidelined for two weeks with a thumb injury.

This article originally appeared on