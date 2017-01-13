NBA Power Rankings: The Houston Rockets are a real threat

After a brief hiatus, FanSided’s NBA power rankings are back.

The churn of the NBA season means constant motion in the standings, teams rising towards the playoffs and others falling into the lottery. Here’s our best assessment of where all 30 teams sit today.

30. Brooklyn Nets (8-30)

Danny Ainge probably watches Nets games more closely than Brooklyn Nets fans these days. I wonder if Billy King’s statue should be outside of Barclays Center or TD Bank Garden?

29. Miami Heat (11-29)

The Miami Heat are tanking. Not only are they tanking, they’ve signed an actual tank to a 10-day contract. That Pat Riley is one helluva executive.

28. Dallas Mavericks (11-27)

A sentence I never imagined writing a year ago: Harrison Barnes is one of the best isolation players in the game.

27. Phoenix Suns (12-26)

Maybe now they’ll let Dragan Bender get some time on the court. Or not.

26. Philadelphia 76ers (11-25)

*RAISES SHIRLEY TEMPLE* “A toast to Joel Embiid! May he continue to dance his heart out after wins and troll famous Instagram users!”

25. Los Angeles Lakers (15-27)

Here lies Luke Walton’s Coach of the Year hopes and dreams. May we remember the good times his candidacy brought us all.

24. Denver Nuggets (15-23)

The Nuggets looked the part of playoff party-crasher to begin the year, but they’ve fallen more inline with what was expected of them as of late. However, if a team scores 140 points in a game no one watched did it actually happen?

23. Minnesota Timberwolves (13-26)

Just when I was ready to throw in the towel on the Minnesota Timberwolves, they find a way to pull me back in. Tom Thibodeau’s bunch impressively beat the scorching hot Houston Rockets without Zach LaVine.

22. Orlando Magic (16-24)

Can you believe these guys traded Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis for Serge Ibaka? But on a brighter note they seem to be finally figuring out how to properly use Aaron Gordon.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (16-24)

What if I told you, the New Orleans Pelicans were a top-10 defensive team and ranked bottom-third in offense?

20. New York Knicks (18-22)

The New York Knicks are in the midst of a prolonged downward spiral. But that’s just a necessary part of any Knicks season so nothing to see here, move along.

19. Detroit Pistons (18-23)

Stan Van Gundy finally built his wall when he let Boban Marjanovic defend the inbounds late in a tight game against the Porland Trail Blazers.

18. Chicago Bulls (19-21)

When you get benched on your own bobblehead night it might be time to start looking elsewhere for employment (I’m looking at you Rajon Rondo). Also the city of Chicago needs to riot if Gar Forman and John Paxton decide to trade Jimmy Butler.

17. Sacramento Kings (16-22)

I would like to start a petition that makes it a requirement that DeMarcus Cousins interviews any and all media post game. His latest foray into journalism was golden and I think I’ve watched the clip 10000000000000000000000000 times since it’s been online.

16. Portland Trail Blazers (18-23)

While everyone is busy trying to split up Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, the Trail Blazers have quietly started to resemble the team we saw last season.

15 Washington Wizards 19-19 Last week: 5-3

Last rank: 20th The Washington Wizards are finally starting to take advantage of the rest of the Eastern Conference’s incompetence. After floating around on the cusp of the playoff race they’ve been able to win enough games to vault themselves into the eighth spot as of this post. Great play out of John Wall and Bradley Beal has really been all that this team needed to get back on track. Wall’s case for a spot on the 2017 NBA All-Star Game grows as the Wizards climb higher in the standings. Beal has managed to not suffer a debilitating injury so far and has even gotten off of the minutes restriction that the team placed him on a season ago. Even still, with general manager Ernie Grunfeld on the hot seat, Washington could make a short-sighted move in hopes of Grunfeld retaining his job. Most of the Randy Wittman stain has been cleansed off of this team and Scott Brooks’ point guard-centric offense is really helping Wall excel on the floor this season. As long as Marcin Gortat can give them solid minutes as the defensive anchor, the Wizards should be able to get into the playoffs this season. Anything other than a playoff berth would be a huge failure for this franchise. Since their surprising run a couple years ago in the postseason–that was derailed by an injury to Wall–the Wizards have not yet made it back to build off of the potential we saw from them. The time is now for this team and their play of late makes it seem that they know the clock is ticking.

14 Milwaukee Bucks 19-18 Last week: 5-3

Last rank: 14th Michael Beasley’s basketball rehabilitation stint in Wisconsin is going better than just about anyone could’ve predicted. The Milwaukee Bucks got even better news than Beasley’s surprising production recently, when news leaked that they could be getting back 3-and-D prototype wing Kris Middleton as early as February this season. Middleton, who tore his hamstring completely off the bone during his offseason training, was initially expected to be sidelined until around mid-to-late April. With Giannis Antetokounmpo taking his game to a completely different stratosphere and Jabari Parker being the Chris O’Donnell to his George Clooney–I mean Robin to Giannis’ Batman–the Bucks have been able to hang around .500 for the better part of the season. With the lack of dominant teams in the East, winning every other game has been good enough to keep them in the playoff race so far. With Middleton back Milwaukee would easily become a team that almost no one would want to face in May. Antetokounmpo has missed the last couple of games with an illness. Yet, when he’s been on the court for Milwaukee he has been one of the best players in the entire league. He’s using every inch of his 6-foot-10 height 7-foot-4 wingspan to absolutely terrorize opposing teams. At this point it looks like he won’t even need to worry about developing an outside shot as he’s finding ways to score at the rim whenever he wants despite only hitting 29.5 percent of his 3-pointers this season.

13 Charlotte Hornets 20-19 Last week: 3-5

Last rank: 11th Kemba Walker is really darn good at this whole basketball thing and Steve Clifford is just as good–if not better–at coaching it. The Hornets are always in every game they play and the main reason for that would be their ability to defend at a high-level. They currently sit at 10th in the NBA in defensive rating. They’re coming off a rough six-game stretch that featured games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs (the Thunder being the only team they defeated in those six games). Losing Nic Batum to a hyperextended knee hasn’t helped Charlotte and once he returns (they believe he’ll be back by the end of the month) the Hornets could put together a nice winning streak and find themselves back in the top half of the East’s standings. With Walker and Batum playing at such high-levels this team will be pretty hard to ignore as the season rolls on.

12 Indiana Pacers 20-18 Last week: 5-1

Last rank: 15th All it took was a signature Nike sneaker for the Indiana Pacers to get their act together. Pacers star forward, Paul George, unveiled his new sneaker the PG1 and Indiana has been playing some of the best basketball in the league in 2017. Albeit their past seven games have been against the Chicago Bulls (twice), Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks. However, the good teams in the league usually handle their business when facing inferior competition. In all honesty, the turnaround for the Pacers has mostly been due to the improved play of Jeff Teague and the emergence of Myles Turner. Together, that trio has helped Larry Bird’s rash decision to implode a successful team because he wanted to go fast not look as awful as it did to begin the year. If the Pacers can keep getting All-NBA level production out of George then they become a real threat to snatch one of the home-court playoff spots in the weaker Eastern Conference. Sure they got blown out by the Nuggets, but if George has outings similar to the one he had in London–where ironically enough he debuted the PG1–than this team will be on the outside looking in once the calendar hits May.

11 Atlanta Hawks 22-16 Last week: 7-1

Last rank: 13th After looking like they were open for business and everything must go, the Atlanta Hawks might have a more complicated plan. They already dealt away their best shooter, Kyle Korver, to their biggest threat in the East. Paul Millsap is still on board and that seems to be all that Mike Budenholzer needs to make this team competitive. The team still has quality depth and above average players in all parts of their rotation, so losing Korver may not be as big of a hit as the outside world believes it to be. The Hawks have the second best record in the league since December 30 as they’ve taken the whole “New Year, New Me” mantra to heart. The thing to watch with Atlanta is their up-and-down stretches of play that seem to have become their thing this year. Atlanta came out of the gates on fire then began to falter and then traded away Korver right as they were getting back on an upswing.

10 Memphis Grizzlies 24-17 Last week: 4-3

Last rank: 7th After mystifying me for weeks, it looks like things have begun to even out for the Memphis Grizzlies. Surprise, they still remain a very good team. With Mike Conley and Marc Gasol anchoring things on both ends of the floor this team has embraced the modern updates new head coach David Fizdale has enacted, all the while keeping their “Grit ‘N’ Grind mentality. They are a very dangerous team and showcased that when they overcame a 24-point deficit to beat the unbeatable Golden State Warriors on the road. Memphis is now 2-0 against the supposed “super team” this year and looks like a team that will push a higher seed hard-fought playoff series this spring. Marc Gasol, 3-point superstar, is the revolution we’ve all been waiting for in basketball. Opposing teams seem to forget that the big Spaniard is a sniper from outside now and he still gets open looks off pick-and-pop plays with Conley. Chandler Parsons is still not anywhere near the player he once was, but the fact that he’s getting regular and consistent playing time for the Grizzlies is a step in the right direction. If Parsons is ever able to get back to 75 percent of what he was for the Houston Rockets than Memphis might just have something special on their hands.

9 Oklahoma City Thunder 24-16 Last week: 4-4

Last rank: 9th Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook triple-double. Russell Westbrook has 18 triple-doubles this year.

8 Utah Jazz 24-16 Last week: 5-3

Last rank: 8th The Utah Jazz are quietly getting both healthy and better. George Hill being back was a big help in that regard. The Jazz’s point guard is currently averaging career-highs in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, effective field goal percentage, steals, and points per game. His impending free agency might have a slight effect on this sudden jump in production, but the Jazz are looking like geniuses for hopping in on that three-way trade with the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers on draft night. Gordon Hayward is also staring free agency square in the face this season and though the Boston Celtics offered to retire his jersey during halftime of their game at TD Bank Garden–at least that’s what the coverage of his standing ovation in Massachusetts felt like–the Jazz might be his best option going forward. Utah has built a stable and deep roster that not only gets the most out of the entire team, but helps accentuate the positives of Hayward’s game. This is another team, like the Memphis Grizzlies, that will surely give a team like the Golden State Warriors or the San Antonio Spurs a good run for their money in the postseason. Hayward and Hill need to be retained if they don’t want this season to turn out to be them bottling lightning in a jar for a year.

7 Boston Celtics 24-15 Last week: 5-2

Last rank: 10th The Boston Celtics are back in the swing of things and they have slowly, but surely, made their run at taking away the Toronto Raptors stranglehold on the number two seed in the Eastern Conference. The comparison picture floating around of Allen Iverson’s MVP season stats and Isaiah Thomas’ stats from this year is a picture definitely worth looking at. Thomas has been nothing short of spectacular this season for Boston and having Al Horford on the team isn’t hurting them either. However, Danny Ainge needs to get off his “shoving it in Brooklyn’s face that we have their pick in a loaded draft” tour and start working the phones to see if he can turn all or some of these assets he’s stockpiled into a true star player. If the crazy rumors about Jimmy Butler being made available by the Chicago Bulls are true than Ainge should offer the entire collection and the kitchen sink at them and bring in the star wing. A core three of Thomas-Butler-Horford would be well worth the price of admission for Celtic fans. As long as Brad Stevens can continue to get a total buy-in from all of his players, this team will remain in the upper portion of the playoff race for the remainder of the year.

6 Los Angeles Clippers 27-14 Last week: 5-3

Last rank: 6th DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN.DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN. DOC, PLEASE TRADE BLAKE GRIFFIN.

5 Toronto Raptors 25-13 Last week: 3-5

Last rank: 4th The Toronto Raptors are in a bit of a dry spell of late and it seems like everyone in the world wants them to trade for Paul Millsap. I’m not here to talk about any of that today. I’m here to tell you that the Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan buddy cop film is a real thing and is totally 100 percent happening. Here’s a quick synopsis of the Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan buddy cop film that everyone wants to see. When Toronto Raptors mascot, The Raptor, is found tied up to a Drake 6 God billboard on the border of Quebec and Ontario, gritty and wizened detectives Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan must join forces to find out what sinister villain would dare to harm a national treasure. Get Michael Bay to direct it and get Lin Manuel-Miranda or Pharrell Williams to executive produce the soundtrack (and of course a Michael Rappaport cameo!) and that has the makings of a box office blockbuster written all over it. (Editor’s Note: no mascots were harmed or would be harmed in the making of this movie, we would enlists the best of the best to make sure Robin Lopez is allowed nowhere near any of the set locations).

4 Cleveland Cavaliers 28-10 Last week: 5-3

Last rank: 1st Things have gotten a little rocky for the Cleveland Cavaliers of late. Since acquiring Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks the team has scored an average of 86 points per game. Korver, for his part, has scored a whopping four total points and hit 20 percent of his 3-pointers. Of course all of those numbers are going to bounce back up, but this move that was seen as such an immediate upgrade has been a little slow getting on track. LeBron James is starting to hit that time of the year where he packs his bags and hangs out with other cool rich and famous people for a week or two. Kevin Love’s love of sea bass helped him drop 10 pounds, but the Cavaliers have also dropped some games they just shouldn’t be losing. Kyrie Irving had a lingering hamstring issue that sidelined him and it seems that he’s still working his way back at this point in time. Cleveland is the clear cut best team in the Eastern Conference, but if they don’t turn it around soon they might lose out on the number one seed to the surging Boston Celtics or the steady Toronto Raptors. In the East, Cleveland having home-court advantage or not might not be the biggest of deals, but you never know what little thing could turn the tide of the whole playoffs. Just ask Steph Curry about wet spots.

3 Houston Rockets 31-10 Last week: 8-2

Last rank: 5th JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP.JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP.JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP.

JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP.JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP.JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP.JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP.JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP.JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP. JAMES HARDEN FOR MVP.

2 San Antonio Spurs 30-8 Last week: 5-2

Last rank: 3rd The San Antonio Spurs are so good at basketball that they even surprise themselves with how good at basketball they are. And if you need me to explain how good the Spurs are you can meet me in Temecula.

1 Golden State Warriors 34-6 Last week: 7-1

Last rank: 2nd My favorite Golden State Warriors factoid to come out of Basketball Twitter this year is the “the Warriors are 0-5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs” item that made the rounds after they blew a 24-point lead at home to the Grizzlies. Given that Golden State has only played one of those teams more than once and the fact that they only have six losses total on the year, it might be a bit of an overreaction to think that stat is very telling about this team. What is telling is Draymond Green berating Kevin Durant on the court for opting to go into isolation mode over running the beautiful game offense that the Warriors have patented over the last two seasons. Green is not one to mince words or bite his tongue regardless of who he’s talking to or who is around. The fact that he went after Durant speaks to two things, one, he and Durant are comfortable enough with each other to let the other know when they think the other has made a mistake, and two, Durant is still adjusting to a free-flowing ball-movement oriented offense. A lot of people expected the Warriors to hit the ground running this season–and even though they kind of have–it seems that there is still another gear, another level that this team can hit. If they are able to flick on that switch at any point it could spell real trouble for the rest of the league.

